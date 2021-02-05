India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah plays his maiden Test on home soil; gets Dan Lawrence as his first victim

The right-arm pacer has so far played 17 Tests for India but all on foreign soil. In such a short span of his Test career, Bumrah has grown as the leader of India's pace attack and one of the most exciting bowlers in the world cricket to watch out for.

Though he was unlucky in the first over of the match itself as Rishabh Pant dropped England opener, Joe Burns. It was not an easy chance for Pant but could have been taken which left the fans disappointed.

However, Bumrah didn't have to wait for long to get his first wicket on home soil when captain Virat Kohli introduced him into the attack after R Ashwin dismissed Joe Burns for 33 in the 24th over.

With the new man-in Dan Lawrence walking into the middle, Kohli brought Bumrah back into the attack and the move paid off immediately when his incoming delivery trapped the batsman plumb in front and the umpire raised his finger. Lawrence, who was facing Bumrah for the first time in his career, made his descent towards the pavilion for a duck after facing five deliveries.

Earlier, before the start of the match, all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the series opener due to knee injury and the Indian board added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to the squad. Nadeem was immediately included in the Indian playing eleven as the hosts decided to play with three spinners on a placid Chepauk track.