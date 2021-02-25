India vs England: List of Test matches which ended on Day 2

India vs England, 3rd Test: Ashwin, Axar Patel show powers hosts 10-wicket win, 2-1 series lead

The Virat Kohli-led side won the pink-ball Test as they defeated Joe Root’s side by 10 wickets to pocket the third Test of the four-match Test series. The defeat ends England’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

The home side notched up one of their fastest Test victories as they wrapped up the match in just over five sessions. It was a historical outing for Axar Patel, who returned figures of 11/70 and Ravichandran Ashwin who became the second-fastest bowler to pick up 400 Test wickets.

The first time India won a match in two days was against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2018. Thursday’s win over England is the second time India has won a match inside two days.

Here is a list of Tests worldwide which ended on Day 2 with a result before India’s 10-wicket win over England in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

1. England vs Australia at The Oval on 28 Aug 1882: Australia won

2. England vs Australia at Lord's on 16 Jul 1888: Australia won

3. England vs Australia at The Oval on 13 Aug 1888: England won

4. England vs Australia in Manchester on 30 Aug 1888: England won

5. South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 12 Mar 1889: England won

6. South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 25 Mar 1889: England won

7. England vs Australia in The Oval on 11 Aug 1890: England won

8. South Africa vs England in Port Elizabeth on 13 Feb 1896: England won

9. South Africa vs England in Cape Town on 21 Mar 1896: England won

10. Australia vs South Africa in Manchester on 27 May 1912: Australia won

11. England vs South Africa in The Oval on 12 Aug 1912: England won

12. England vs Australia in Nottingham on 28 May 1921: Australia won

13. Australia vs West Indies in Melbourne on 13 Feb 1931: Australia won

14. South Africa vs Australia in Johannesburg on 15 Feb 1936: Australia won

15. New Zealand vs Australia in Wellington on 29 Mar 1946: Australia won

16. England vs West Indies in Leeds on 17 Aug 2000: England won

17. Australia vs Pakistan in Sharjah on 11 Oct 2002: Australia won

18. South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Cape Town on 4 Mar 2005: South Africa won

19. Zimbabwe vs New Zealand in Harare on 7 Aug 2005: New Zealand won

20. South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth on 26 Dec 2017: South Africa won

21. India vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru on 14 Jun 2018: India won

(With inputs from PTI)