India vs England: Shubman Gill to open India's innings along with Rohit Sharma? Gautam Gambhir has this to say

The opening department could also be deemed as one such area where head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour will face a stiff challenge. As Team India will be playing the four-Test series at home senior pros Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma could be looked at as the opening pair as it was the case during South Africa and Bangladesh Test series in 2019.

But the emergence of Shubman Gill in Australia and his brilliant knocks as an opener in Sydney and Brisbane Tests Down Under means the youngster should be also rewarded for the same. The experts are of the opinion that the stylish Punjab cricketer should be the one to open innings with Rohit against Joe Root-led English side.

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Gambhir shared his thoughts ahead of the series gets underway with the 1st Test in Chennai from February 5 and admitted the series is going to be a mouthwatering one as both the teams boast of quality players.

Gambhir said, "England, coming after a successful series against Sri Lanka, it's not going to be the same. Obviously, India's a far better side than Sri Lanka, but then England is a quality side as well. So, India needs to be at its best, but at the same time, India will be high on confidence, especially after what they did in Australia was historic, but I am looking forward to this series."

Gambhir weighed in if Gill should partner with Rohit Sharma at the top ahead of the series, "See, he should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it, but let's not jump the gun. You just can't put someone really high up there. Yes, he's got the talent, but he needs to keep his head down because international cricket can be tough! Yes, you had a honeymoon start to your international career. It can't be better than this. Playing in Australia, winning this series with a young side, you've done really well, you batted beautifully. No doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on its own, rather than putting too much of pressure and putting too much of expectations on him."

When asked if this is the pair, barring any injuries......fingers crossed, is this the pair that's opening in all the eight innings against England Gambhir said in affirmation: "100 per cent!"

