India vs England: Varun Chakravarthy yet to clear Yo-Yo test, doubtful for T20I series, says report

As per a Cricbuzz report, Chakravarthy hasn't cleared the new fitness benchmark set for Indian players, which is either completing a 2 km run in 8.5 minutes or scoring 17.1 in the Yo-Yo test. The 29-year-old has reportedly failed to achieve either of the two benchmarks.

Should he fails to make the cut, it will be the second occasion when the Tamil Nadu spinner will miss out on a potential India debut in five months. The tall-spinner received his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Australia following an impressive show for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, held in the UAE. But he missed the flight to the Australian shores due to injury.

India T20I squad against England

He had to be checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and is still awaiting formal communication from the board. "I have not been informed of anything as yet," Chakravarthy told Cricbuzz.

The 29-year-old is currently training with the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai after almost three months at the NCA, where he had to work on his inability to throw -- a problem that kept him out of the tour of Australia.

Cricbuzz report added further that the rehab programme went well and there is an improvement in his strength and conditioning but running has apparently become a problem.

Chakravarthy, who has played one first-class and nine List-A games for Tamil Nadu, wasn't picked up for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy by his state selectors for they consider him only a T20 specialist.