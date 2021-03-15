India vs England: Virat Kohli pleased to see the improvement in Hardik Pandya the bowler

The 27-year-old cricketer bowled two overs in the opening game but completed his full quota in the second T20I.

"Credit to Hardik that he's bowling at least 3 overs for us in every game. And the next six to eight months period he's promised he's going to commit everything to be the all-rounder the team needs in all three formats. He plays for the team at all times and these kinds of players are priceless," Kohli told the hosts' broadcaster after the win in the second T20I.

Earlier ahead of the first T20I, Hardik had confirmed that he will be bowling against England (/topic/england) in the series. "It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format -- it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series," Hardik had told the host broadcasters after the toss in the first T20I.

Ishan Kishan and Kohli both scored respective half-centuries to help India chase down the 165-run target in the second T20I with utmost ease here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

"England showed how good they are in the first match, so you have to be professional and finish the job properly. That's what we did tonight," said Kohli. The India skipper feels the hosts "ticked all the boxes" in the second game and praised Washington Sundar for a smart display of bowling. Quite a good game for us. I think we ticked all the boxes we wanted to. Especially in the first innings with the ball," said Kohli.

"To give away only 34 in the last five, very smart bowling. Specially, Washy, he had only one left-hander to bowl to and he used the big boundary to the righthanders better," he added. The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday.