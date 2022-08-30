India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Date, TV Channel, IST Time Info

India
had
already
beaten
Pakistan
in
their
first
league
match
by
5
wickets
with
Hardik
Pandya
and
Bhuvneshwar
Kumar
playing
pivotal
roles.
India
have
their
one
foot
in
the
Super
4
and
a
win
on
Wednesday
will
catapult
them
into
Super
4
as
the
top
team
from
Group
1,
with
Pakistan
and
Hong
Kong
battling
out
for
the
second
spot.
India
will
be
a
heavy
opponent
for
Hong
Kong,
especially
their
bowling
looked
in
fine
fettle
against
Pakistan
despite
the
absence
of
Jasprit
Bumrah
and
Deepak
Chahar.
The
Indian
pace
attack
on
Sunday
(August
28)
had
taken
all
10
wickets
in
a
T20I
match
for
the
very
first
time.
The
pacers
did
this
during
their
blockbuster
Asia
Cup
2022
campaign
opener
match
against
Pakistan.
The
Indian
pacers
were
breathing
fire
throughout
the
match,
and
they
did
not
let
Pakistan
batters
settle
at
the
crease
and
stitch
lengthy
partnerships.
Bhuvneshwar
Kumar
started
the
party
of
Indian
speedsters
by
getting
the
big
fish,
Babar
Azam
for
just
10
off
9
balls
during
the
power
play.
He
ended
with
figures
of
4/26,
getting
wickets
of
lower
middle-order
batters/tailenders
like
Shadab
Khan
(10),
Asif
Ali
(9)
and
Naseem
Shah
(0)
as
well,
which
put
brakes
on
Pakistan's
run-scoring.
Hardik
Pandya
also
delivered
big
time
with
his
pace,
taking
3/25.
He
took
important
wickets
of
Iftikhar
Ahmed
(28).
With
the
wicket
of
Ahmed,
he
ended
a
potentially
dangerous
stand
between
Rizwan
and
Ahmed
for
the
third
wicket,
which
reduced
Pakistan
to
87/3.
He
further
dismissed
Mohammed
Rizwan
(43)
and
Khusdil
Shah
(2)
which
broke
the
back
of
Pakistan's
middle
order,
reducing
them
to
5/97.
Avesh
Khan
dismissed
Fakhar
Zaman
for
just
10
off
6
balls
after
he
edged
the
ball
which
landed
into
wicketkeeper
Dinesh
Karthik's
gloves.
He
finished
with
1/19
in
2
overs.
Lastly,
young
left-arm
medium
pacer
Arshdeep
Singh
impressed
in
his
first
match
against
arch-rivals,
taking
2/33
in
3.5
overs.
He
dismissed
Mohammad
Nawaz
(1)
and
Shahnawaz
Dahani
(16).
Coming
to
the
match,
Pakistan
were
bundled
out
for
148
in
19.4
overs.
India
overhauled
the
target
with
2
balls
to
spare
as
Hardik
played
a
confident
cameo
and
finished
the
match
with
a
six.
Hong
Kong,
on
the
other
hand,
played
some
good
cricket
in
the
Asia
Cup
2022
qualifiers
and
remained
unbeaten.
But
facing
big
boys
like
India
and
Pakistan
is
a
completely
different
task
and
they
will
find
it
out
first
hand
on
Wednesday.
Here’s
then
the
telecast
details
of
India
vs
Hong
Kong
Asia
Cup
2022
match.
1
Match
date
The
India
vs
Hong
Kong
match
will
take
place
on
Wednesday
(August
31).
2
Match
time
The
match
will
start
at
7.30
PM
IST
3
Live
Streaming
in
India
Disney
+
HotStar
will
live
stream
the
match
in
India
4
Live
Telecast
in
India
Star
Sports
Networks
will
telecast
the
India
vs
Hong
Kong
match
live
in
India.
