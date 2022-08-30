India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Date, TV Channel, IST Time Info

India had already beaten Pakistan in their first league match by 5 wickets with Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing pivotal roles.

India have their one foot in the Super 4 and a win on Wednesday will catapult them into Super 4 as the top team from Group 1, with Pakistan and Hong Kong battling out for the second spot.

India will be a heavy opponent for Hong Kong, especially their bowling looked in fine fettle against Pakistan despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

The Indian pace attack on Sunday (August 28) had taken all 10 wickets in a T20I match for the very first time.

The pacers did this during their blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener match against Pakistan.

The Indian pacers were breathing fire throughout the match, and they did not let Pakistan batters settle at the crease and stitch lengthy partnerships.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the party of Indian speedsters by getting the big fish, Babar Azam for just 10 off 9 balls during the power play.

He ended with figures of 4/26, getting wickets of lower middle-order batters/tailenders like Shadab Khan (10), Asif Ali (9) and Naseem Shah (0) as well, which put brakes on Pakistan's run-scoring.

Hardik Pandya also delivered big time with his pace, taking 3/25. He took important wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed (28).

With the wicket of Ahmed, he ended a potentially dangerous stand between Rizwan and Ahmed for the third wicket, which reduced Pakistan to 87/3.

He further dismissed Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Khusdil Shah (2) which broke the back of Pakistan's middle order, reducing them to 5/97.

Avesh Khan dismissed Fakhar Zaman for just 10 off 6 balls after he edged the ball which landed into wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's gloves.

He finished with 1/19 in 2 overs. Lastly, young left-arm medium pacer Arshdeep Singh impressed in his first match against arch-rivals, taking 2/33 in 3.5 overs.

He dismissed Mohammad Nawaz (1) and Shahnawaz Dahani (16). Coming to the match, Pakistan were bundled out for 148 in 19.4 overs.

India overhauled the target with 2 balls to spare as Hardik played a confident cameo and finished the match with a six.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, played some good cricket in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers and remained unbeaten.

But facing big boys like India and Pakistan is a completely different task and they will find it out first hand on Wednesday.

Here’s then the telecast details of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match.

1 Match date The India vs Hong Kong match will take place on Wednesday (August 31). 2 Match time The match will start at 7.30 PM IST 3 Live Streaming in India Disney + HotStar will live stream the match in India 4 Live Telecast in India Star Sports Networks will telecast the India vs Hong Kong match live in India.