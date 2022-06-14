India vs Ireland T20I Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, 6s, Catches -- All you need to know

1. India vs Ireland head to head
India and Ireland have played 3 T20I matches and teh former have won all three of them. So, India have a 3-0 win record against Ireland in T20Is.
2. India vs Ireland T20I match result list
Match 1: India beat Ireland, 8 wickets, 2009
Match 2: India beat Ireland, 76 runs, 2018
Match 3: India beat Ireland, 143 runs, 2018
3. India vs Ireland T20I match summary
Match 1: Ireland: 112/8 (Andrew White 29, Zaheer Khan 4/19, Pragyan Ojha 2/18) lost to India: 113/2 (Rohit Sharma 52 n.o.; Gautam Gambhir 37) by 8 wickets at Nottingham.
Match 2: India: 208/5 (Rohit Sharma 97, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Peter Chase 4/35) beat Ireland: 132/9 (James Shannon 60; Kuldeep Yadav 4/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/38) by 76 runs at Malahide.
Match 3: India: 213/4 (KL Rahul 70, Suresh Raina 69, Hardik Pandya 32; Kevin O’Brien 3/40) beat Ireland: 70 all out (Yuzvendra Chahal 3/21, Kuldeep Yadav, 3/16, Umesh Yadav 2/19) by 143 runs at Malahide.
India vs Ireland T20I records
Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 149, Avg: 74.50, SR: 137
Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 97
Most 6s: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul: 6 each
Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav: 7
Best bowling: Zaheer Khan: 4/19
Best economy rate: Siddharth Kaul: 2
Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 3
Most catches: Shane Thompson: 3
Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 160.
Highest total: India: 213/4
Lowest Total: Ireland: 70 all out.
5. India vs Ireland 2022 Schedule, IST Time
India tour to Ireland is a short one and will consists of 2 T20Is. Here is the schedule and time in IST.
1st T20I: June 26 (Sunday, Dublin), 9 PM IST
2nd T20: June 28 (Tuesday, Dublin), 9 PM IST.