India vs Ireland T20I Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, 6s, Catches -- All you need to know

1. India vs Ireland head to head India and Ireland have played 3 T20I matches and teh former have won all three of them. So, India have a 3-0 win record against Ireland in T20Is. 2. India vs Ireland T20I match result list Match 1: India beat Ireland, 8 wickets, 2009 Match 2: India beat Ireland, 76 runs, 2018 Match 3: India beat Ireland, 143 runs, 2018 3. India vs Ireland T20I match summary Match 1: Ireland: 112/8 (Andrew White 29, Zaheer Khan 4/19, Pragyan Ojha 2/18) lost to India: 113/2 (Rohit Sharma 52 n.o.; Gautam Gambhir 37) by 8 wickets at Nottingham. Match 2: India: 208/5 (Rohit Sharma 97, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Peter Chase 4/35) beat Ireland: 132/9 (James Shannon 60; Kuldeep Yadav 4/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/38) by 76 runs at Malahide. Match 3: India: 213/4 (KL Rahul 70, Suresh Raina 69, Hardik Pandya 32; Kevin O’Brien 3/40) beat Ireland: 70 all out (Yuzvendra Chahal 3/21, Kuldeep Yadav, 3/16, Umesh Yadav 2/19) by 143 runs at Malahide. India vs Ireland T20I records Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 149, Avg: 74.50, SR: 137 Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 97 Most 6s: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul: 6 each Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav: 7 Best bowling: Zaheer Khan: 4/19 Best economy rate: Siddharth Kaul: 2 Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 3 Most catches: Shane Thompson: 3 Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 160. Highest total: India: 213/4 Lowest Total: Ireland: 70 all out. 5. India vs Ireland 2022 Schedule, IST Time India tour to Ireland is a short one and will consists of 2 T20Is. Here is the schedule and time in IST. 1st T20I: June 26 (Sunday, Dublin), 9 PM IST 2nd T20: June 28 (Tuesday, Dublin), 9 PM IST.