India vs Ireland T20I Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Most Wickets, 6s, Catches -- All you need to know

By
Mumbai, June 14: India will face Ireland in a short two-match T20I series later this month after their one-off Test against England at Birmingham.

It is a not a ripened rivalry India have with some other nations but still has its own charm.

So, we are looking at the records such as India vs Ireland head to head, previous match records and other stats like most runs, wickets etc.

1. India vs Ireland head to head

India and Ireland have played 3 T20I matches and teh former have won all three of them. So, India have a 3-0 win record against Ireland in T20Is.

2. India vs Ireland T20I match result list

Match 1: India beat Ireland, 8 wickets, 2009

Match 2: India beat Ireland, 76 runs, 2018

Match 3: India beat Ireland, 143 runs, 2018

3. India vs Ireland T20I match summary

Match 1: Ireland: 112/8 (Andrew White 29, Zaheer Khan 4/19, Pragyan Ojha 2/18) lost to India: 113/2 (Rohit Sharma 52 n.o.; Gautam Gambhir 37) by 8 wickets at Nottingham.

Match 2: India: 208/5 (Rohit Sharma 97, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Peter Chase 4/35) beat Ireland: 132/9 (James Shannon 60; Kuldeep Yadav 4/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/38) by 76 runs at Malahide.

Match 3: India: 213/4 (KL Rahul 70, Suresh Raina 69, Hardik Pandya 32; Kevin O’Brien 3/40) beat Ireland: 70 all out (Yuzvendra Chahal 3/21, Kuldeep Yadav, 3/16, Umesh Yadav 2/19) by 143 runs at Malahide.

India vs Ireland T20I records

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 149, Avg: 74.50, SR: 137

Highest score: Rohit Sharma: 97

Most 6s: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul: 6 each

Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav: 7

Best bowling: Zaheer Khan: 4/19

Best economy rate: Siddharth Kaul: 2

Most dismissals (wk): MS Dhoni: 3

Most catches: Shane Thompson: 3

Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 160.

Highest total: India: 213/4

Lowest Total: Ireland: 70 all out.

5. India vs Ireland 2022 Schedule, IST Time

India tour to Ireland is a short one and will consists of 2 T20Is. Here is the schedule and time in IST.

1st T20I: June 26 (Sunday, Dublin), 9 PM IST

2nd T20: June 28 (Tuesday, Dublin), 9 PM IST.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 12:39 [IST]
