India vs New Zealand 1st T20 2021: Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, T20 Records, Average Score

The match will offer a few firsts as this will be the first T20I to be played in the Mansingh Stadium. But India had played 12 ODIs and a Test at this venue, winning 8 ODIs and drawing the one-off Test.

The match will also welcome Rahul Dravid as India’s full-time coach and Rohit Sharma as the team’s full-time T20I captain.

So, in that context here’s some important info pieces like pitch and weather reports, T20 records in Jaipur and a quick match prediction.

1. Pitch report The Jaipur pitch is often a batsman’s ally. It has been reported that the 22-yard trampoline could heavily favour batsmen, and we could just see match that offers a total in the vicinity of 170+ 2. Weather report The pollution issue in Delhi has made its reflections in Rajasthan too. But it has not extended to the severe levels that the conditions can affect the match. Apart from that, the match is set to begin at 7 pm and the temperature in day-time at Jaipur is 24 degree Celsius and it could drop till 15 degrees as the night progresses. Humidity is just 21 per cent and there will be general haziness but the dew effect will be very minimal. 3. T20 records in Jaipur (IPL) Total Match Played: 47 Batting First Won: 15 Batting Second Won: 32 Average Score: 15 Highest Score: Rajasthan Royals 197/1 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008 Lowest Score: Mumbai Indians 92 all out, vs Rajasthan Royals, 2013. 4. Match prediction The T20I records between India and New Zealand are pretty close. Both the teams have won 8 times each in 17 meetings earlier with one match ending in no result. But the home conditions will give India a slight edge and the Kiwis are also without their regular Kane Williamson, who had decided to skip the T20I series to focus on Tests.