India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

Hardik Pandya-led India suffered a 21-run defeat in series opener at the JCSA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

However, the hosts levelled the series with a 6-wicket win over the visitors in a low-scoring thriller at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

After all-round bowling effort restricted Mitchell Santner's Kiwis to 99/8 in their allotted 20 overs, the Men in Blue were made to work all way into the penultimate ball of the match to secure victory on a pitch which Pandya labelled as a "shocker".

Arshdeep Singh, who had a bad outing in the first T20I, was the top wicket-taker for India, who were guided across the line by skipper Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Now, the action shifts to Ahmedabad and both sides will hope for a better wicket to play a T20 match in the series decider.

The two sides will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stadium for the first time in the shortest format, but the hosts have played at the venue six times so far in T20Is.

Here is a look at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Ahmedabad Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I:

Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast Seating Capacity: 1,32,000 Ends: Adani Pavilion End and Reliance End Boundary Dimensions: Depends on the wicket used for the match, but the average length is 75-80 meters straight and 58-70 meters on the squares. Number of international matches hosted: 14 Tests, 26 ODIs and 6 T20Is Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report Narendra Modi Stadium has five black soil and six red soil pitches. The black soil pitches offer better bounce compared to the red soil pitches, which tend to dry soon and assist spinners or slow bowlers. Plus, in the 6 T20Is hosted at the venue, five have seen teams score past 150 or more with both chasing and defending teams winning three each. Ahmedabad Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Wednesday (February 1) indicates a little warm evening with max temperature of 25o C and a minimum of 20o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain on the matchday or in the lead up to the match. Narendra Modi Stadium T20I Stats and Record Matches: 6 India Won: 4 Visiting Team Won: 2 Matches Won Batting 1st: 3 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 3 Highest Team Total: 224/2 by India vs England in 2021 Lowest Team Total: 124/7 by India vs England in 2021 Average 1st Innings Score: 174 Average 2nd Innings Score: 166 Highest Successful Chase: 166/3 in 17.5 overs by India vs England in 2021 Lowest Total Defended: 185/8 by India vs England in 2021 Highest Individual Score: Jos Buttler (England) - 83 not out vs India in 2021 Best Bowling Innings: Jofra Archer (England) - 4 for 33 vs India in 2021 Most Runs: Virat Kohli (India) - 258 runs in 6 innings Most Wickets: Shardul Thankur (India) - 8 wickets in 5 matches Total Sixes: 81 Total Fours: 179 Most Sixes: Jos Buttler (England) - 10 sixes Most Fours: Virat Kohli (India) - 23 fours India vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head Matches: 26 India Won: 13 New Zealand Won: 10 Tied: 1 No Result: 2 India Won Batting First: 7 New Zealand Won Batting First: 7 India Won Batting Second: 6 New Zealand Won Batting Second: 3 India T20I record vs New Zealand at Home: Matches - 11, Won - 6, Lost - 4, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in New Zealand: Matches - 12, Won - 7, Lost - 4, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs New Zealand in Neutral Venues: Matches - 2, Won - 0, Lost - 2 India T20I Record at Motera: Matches - 6, Won - 4, Lost - 2 Highest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 208/6 in 2019 Highest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 219/6 in 2019 Lowest T20I total for India vs New Zealand: 79 All Out in 2016 Lowest T20I total for New Zealand vs India: 111 All Out in 2021 Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 511 runs in 17 innings Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 426 runs in 12 innings Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 27 Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 24 Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma - 37 Most Fours for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro, Kane Williamson & Martin Guptill - 32 Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah - 12 wickets in 10 matches Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Ish Sodhi - 24 wickets in 19 matches Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav - 111 not out Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Colin Munro - 108 not out Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Deepak Hooda - 4 for 10 Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Mitchell Santner - 4 for 11 India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Wednesday, February 1 Match Start Time: 7 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)