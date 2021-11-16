India vs New Zealand: Kiwis skipper Kane Williamson to miss T20I series, Southee to lead

"Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final in Dubai, Williamson and the 15-strong T20 squad arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening (November 14) ahead of the GJ Gardner Homes Tour of India.

NZC said with the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation.

Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series.

"Lockie Ferguson's recovery from a right calf-strain continues to progress well and he is expected to be available for the T20 series," NZC added. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the T20I series from Wednesday.

Earlier, Australia opening batter David Warner has hinted that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might retain current skipper Kane Williamson for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to help Australia lift the maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

However, during the IPL 2021, the Australia opener was first sacked from captaincy and then was dropped from the playing XI of SRH.

Warner has now indicated that SRH might retain New Zealand skipper Williamson for the IPL 2022.

"@yaazey6 make sure you keep supporting as my friend Kane will still be there please," Warner said on Instagram while replying to a user.