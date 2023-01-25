Ruturaj Gaikwad in all likely out of India vs New Zealand T20 series after complaining of wrist pain

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Report Card of India Players, Hits and Flops

Gaikwad complained of the pain after Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad last week. The 25-year-old batter is part of India's T20 squad against New Zealand, starting in Ranchi on Friday.

Gaikwad, who missed a T20 series against Sri Lanka last year as well, informed the medical team of BCCI of the pain after the match and was advised further medical treatment at the NCA.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence could be blessing in disguise for Prithvi Shaw

Gaikwad's likely absence may open up opportunities for Prithvi Shaw, who made a return to the Indian team after a splendid show in the domestic circuit off late.

Gaikwad joined Shreyas Iyer at the NCA with the latter recovering from a back injury, which forced him out of the ODI series against New Zealand. Rajat Patidar was named his replacement but the middle-order is still in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia, starting next month.

Earlier on Tuesday, India defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series with the final match taking place at Indore's Holker Stadium.