India vs New Zealand Series 2020: Stats, Records & Performances

New Delhi, March 2: A dominant New Zealand put up another stellar show as they defeated listless India by seven wickets in the second Test at Hagley Oval in New Zealand on Monday (March 2).
With this win, the Kane Williamson-led side clean swept the two-Test series and handed Team India their first-ever whitewash in the longer format in eight years. The second Test folded in just three-days as the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up surrendered against a quality Kiwi pace attack.
Team India started the tour on a promising note as they defeated the Kiwis 5-nil in the T20I series and became the first team to do a 5-0 series sweep. But their fortunes took a 180-degree turn from then on as they lost the ODI and Test series 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.
India vs New Zealand: We were completely outplayed in the series: Virat Kohli
There were not many positives for the Indian side from what has been a disappointing tour for the No.1 ranked Test side.
Here are a few stats, records and performances from the players during this series:
# India's tour of NZ 2020:
T20Is: Won 5-0, first 5-0 whitewash by any team
ODIs: Lost 3-0, first ODI series whitewash under Virat Kohli's captaincy
Tests: Lost 2-0, first Test series whitewash under Virat Kohli
# Team India's poor record in SENA countries continues:
India's record this SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) Test cycle: Tests 13, Won 4, Lost 9, Drawn 1.
# KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the only positives for Team India in the ODI series as rest of the players disappointed.
In the ODI series:
Rahul + Iyer - 421 runs, 2 100s, 3 50s
All other Indians - 423 runs, 2 50s.
# Captains in this second Test:
Virat Kohli - 3, 14
Kane Williamson - 3, 5
25 runs by the captains in this Test is the third-lowest in a Test where the captains batted in top-4 batting positions.
# Runs by 8th to 10th wicket partnerships in the Test series:
NZ - 205 runs in 2 innings
India - 97 runs in 3 innings
# Test series defeats for India under Virat Kohli: Full-time captain in the series:
vs New Zealand, 2019/20 (Away)
vs England, 2018 (Away)
vs South Africa, 2017/18 (Away)
# Most ducks for New Zealand keepers in Tests:
9: BJ Watling*
8: Brendon McCullum
7: Ian Smith
# Tim Southee dismissing a player most times in international cricket:
10: VIRAT KOHLI*
10: Dimuth Karunaratne
9: Rohit Sharma
9: Tamim Iqbal
8: Angelo Mathews
# Tim Southee becomes the first player to take 300 wickets in New Zealand across formats, going past Daniel Vettori's 299 wickets.
# Tim Southee named the Player of the Series for taking 14 wickets.
# New Zealand's last six Test series' at home:
Won (2-0) v India, 2019/20*
Won (1-0) v England, 2019/20
Won (2-0) v Bangladesh, 2018/19
Won (1-0) v Sri Lanka, 2018/19
Won (1-0) v England, 2017/18
Won (2-0) v West Indies, 2017/18
A forgettable tour for King Kohli:
218 runs on this tour for Virat Kohli - the lowest for him on a tour where he played in all the three formats.
T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11
ODIs - 51, 15, 9
Tests - 2, 19, 3, 14
204 runs in 10 inns, one fifty.
# Kohli has now gone three ODI series in a row without a hundred - v WI, Australia and NZ. The last time he didn't score a hundred in three successive ODI series/tournament was in 2012-13 (v Pak, Eng and Champions Trophy).
# Debutant Kyle Jamieson's performance in the Test series:
93 runs: Second highest run-getter
9 wickets: Second highest wicket-taker
# Big low for Captain Kohli:
India under Virat Kohli lost Test series in South Africa, England and New Zealand. In all India lost 9 away Tests from the SA tour and lost tosses in all these 9 Tests. 2 in SA, 4 in England, 1 in Australia and 2 in New Zealand.
# Lucky Captain Kane:
Captains winning most Tests after opting to field:
13 Graeme Smith (19 Tests)
11 Steve Waugh (11)
10 Clive Lloyd (17)
09 Kane Williamson (13)*
# Youngest Indian players to score a Test fifty in New Zealand:
16y 291 days: Sachin Tendulkar, Napier, 1990
20y 112 days: Prithvi Shaw, Christchurch, 2020*
21y 336 days: Atul Wassan, Auckland, 1990.
