India vs New Zealand Series 2020: Stats, Records & Performances

With this win, the Kane Williamson-led side clean swept the two-Test series and handed Team India their first-ever whitewash in the longer format in eight years. The second Test folded in just three-days as the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up surrendered against a quality Kiwi pace attack.

Team India started the tour on a promising note as they defeated the Kiwis 5-nil in the T20I series and became the first team to do a 5-0 series sweep. But their fortunes took a 180-degree turn from then on as they lost the ODI and Test series 3-0 and 2-0 respectively.

India vs New Zealand: We were completely outplayed in the series: Virat Kohli

There were not many positives for the Indian side from what has been a disappointing tour for the No.1 ranked Test side.

Here are a few stats, records and performances from the players during this series:

# India's tour of NZ 2020:

T20Is: Won 5-0, first 5-0 whitewash by any team

ODIs: Lost 3-0, first ODI series whitewash under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Tests: Lost 2-0, first Test series whitewash under Virat Kohli

# Team India's poor record in SENA countries continues:

India's record this SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) Test cycle: Tests 13, Won 4, Lost 9, Drawn 1.

# KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the only positives for Team India in the ODI series as rest of the players disappointed.

In the ODI series:

Rahul + Iyer - 421 runs, 2 100s, 3 50s

All other Indians - 423 runs, 2 50s.

# Captains in this second Test:

Virat Kohli - 3, 14

Kane Williamson - 3, 5

25 runs by the captains in this Test is the third-lowest in a Test where the captains batted in top-4 batting positions.

# Runs by 8th to 10th wicket partnerships in the Test series:

NZ - 205 runs in 2 innings

India - 97 runs in 3 innings

# Test series defeats for India under Virat Kohli: Full-time captain in the series:

vs New Zealand, 2019/20 (Away)

vs England, 2018 (Away)

vs South Africa, 2017/18 (Away)

# Most ducks for New Zealand keepers in Tests:

9: BJ Watling*

8: Brendon McCullum

7: Ian Smith

# Tim Southee dismissing a player most times in international cricket:

10: VIRAT KOHLI*

10: Dimuth Karunaratne

9: Rohit Sharma

9: Tamim Iqbal

8: Angelo Mathews

# Tim Southee becomes the first player to take 300 wickets in New Zealand across formats, going past Daniel Vettori's 299 wickets.

# Tim Southee named the Player of the Series for taking 14 wickets.

# New Zealand's last six Test series' at home:

Won (2-0) v India, 2019/20*

Won (1-0) v England, 2019/20

Won (2-0) v Bangladesh, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v Sri Lanka, 2018/19

Won (1-0) v England, 2017/18

Won (2-0) v West Indies, 2017/18

A forgettable tour for King Kohli:

218 runs on this tour for Virat Kohli - the lowest for him on a tour where he played in all the three formats.

T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11

ODIs - 51, 15, 9

Tests - 2, 19, 3, 14

204 runs in 10 inns, one fifty.

# Kohli has now gone three ODI series in a row without a hundred - v WI, Australia and NZ. The last time he didn't score a hundred in three successive ODI series/tournament was in 2012-13 (v Pak, Eng and Champions Trophy).

# Debutant Kyle Jamieson's performance in the Test series:

93 runs: Second highest run-getter

9 wickets: Second highest wicket-taker

# Big low for Captain Kohli:

India under Virat Kohli lost Test series in South Africa, England and New Zealand. In all India lost 9 away Tests from the SA tour and lost tosses in all these 9 Tests. 2 in SA, 4 in England, 1 in Australia and 2 in New Zealand.

# Lucky Captain Kane:

Captains winning most Tests after opting to field:

13 Graeme Smith (19 Tests)

11 Steve Waugh (11)

10 Clive Lloyd (17)

09 Kane Williamson (13)*

# Youngest Indian players to score a Test fifty in New Zealand:

16y 291 days: Sachin Tendulkar, Napier, 1990

20y 112 days: Prithvi Shaw, Christchurch, 2020*

21y 336 days: Atul Wassan, Auckland, 1990.