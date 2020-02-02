India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Team India create T20I records

Most runs in a bilateral T20I series for India:
224 - KL Rahul v NZ (5 matches)
199 - Virat Kohli v Australia, 2016 (3)
183 - Virat Kohli v West Indies, 2019 (3)
164 - KL Rahul v West Indies, 2019 (3)
162 - Rohit Sharma v Sri Lanka, 2017 (3)
Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series)
10 - Virat Kohli
9 - Faf du Plessis
7 - Eoin Morgan
6 - Darren Sammy
5 - MS Dhoni
Another record for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma slams 21st T20I half-century with his knock of 60* in 5th T20I. With 21 fifties and 4 century, the Mumbaikar now has the most 50-plus scores in the shortest format (in international cricket).
Most Maiden Overs in T20Is:
7 - Jasprit Bumrah
6 - Nuwan Kulasekara
5 - Harbhajan Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Trent Johnston (Ire), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Naveed (UAE).
Forgettable match for Shivam Dube
Most expensive overs in T20Is:
36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007
34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY
32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012
32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012
32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016
32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019
Clean sweeps for India away from home
Clean sweeps for India away from home (3+ match):
3-0 v Australia in AUS 2015/16
3-0 v West Indies in USA/WI 2019
5-0 v New Zealand in NZ 2020