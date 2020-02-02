India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Team India create T20I records

Mount Maunganui, Feb 2: Team India produced another dominant show on the field as they defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval. With this win, the Men in Blue created a massive record as Virat Kohli and his boys became the first team in the T20I history to win a five-match series 5-0.

This is Team India's maiden T20I series win on the New Zealand soil where they had a poor record in the shortest format before the start of this rubber.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian side in the fifth match as regular captain Virat Kohli was given a rest. The Mumbaikar elected to bat after winning the toss and slammed his 21st half-century in T20I but was unlucky to be retired hurt at 60 after hurting his calf.

India vs New Zealand: Brilliant Bumrah denies Black Caps as Virat Kohli & Co seal T20I series whitewash

Opener KL Rahul scored vital 45 runs before getting dismissed but India posted 163/3 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In-form Rahul who has been already shouldering the responsibility of a wicketkeeper in the side led the side when the tourists came into the middle to defend the total of 163.

The bowlers once again showed tremendous skills and control as they prevented the kiwis from crossing the winning line. Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor struck half-centuries but departed at a crucial juncture in the run chase.

Seifert scored 50 off 30 deliveries while Taylor - who was playing his 100th T20I - gave a contribution of 53. Once the 99-run partnership between Seifert and Taylor was broken, the Indians clawed their way back into the game and registered another sensational win.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as the speedster picked up 3 wickets from his quota of 4 overs and conceded just 12 runs. The Gujarat quick - who bowled a couple of toe crushing yorkers to get the wickets of opposition batsmen - also bowled a maiden over.

Bumrah was brilliantly supported by young pacer Navdeep Saini - who returned with impressive figures of 2 for 23 from his 4 overs. Speedster Shardul Thakur went for some runs in the last over he bowled but the Mumbaikar grabbed a couple of wickets in a single over which turned the match in India's favour.

With this series win, Virat Kohli became the first captain to claim 10 T20I series wins after leading his team in a minimum 15 T20I series. The Men in Blue will now eye ODI series against the Kiwis, which starts February 5.

Here are the records created during the match and in the series:

Most runs in a bilateral T20I series for India: 224 - KL Rahul v NZ (5 matches) 199 - Virat Kohli v Australia, 2016 (3) 183 - Virat Kohli v West Indies, 2019 (3) 164 - KL Rahul v West Indies, 2019 (3) 162 - Rohit Sharma v Sri Lanka, 2017 (3) Most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series) 10 - Virat Kohli 9 - Faf du Plessis 7 - Eoin Morgan 6 - Darren Sammy 5 - MS Dhoni Another record for Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma slams 21st T20I half-century with his knock of 60* in 5th T20I. With 21 fifties and 4 century, the Mumbaikar now has the most 50-plus scores in the shortest format (in international cricket). Most Maiden Overs in T20Is: 7 - Jasprit Bumrah 6 - Nuwan Kulasekara 5 - Harbhajan Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Trent Johnston (Ire), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Naveed (UAE). Forgettable match for Shivam Dube Most expensive overs in T20Is: 36 - Stuart Broad v Ind, 2007 34 - SHIVAM DUBE v NZ, TODAY 32 - Izatullah Dawlatzai v Eng, 2012 32 - Wayne Parnell v Eng, 2012 32 - Stuart Binny v WI, 2016 32 - Max O'Dowd v Scot, 2019 Clean sweeps for India away from home Clean sweeps for India away from home (3+ match): 3-0 v Australia in AUS 2015/16 3-0 v West Indies in USA/WI 2019 5-0 v New Zealand in NZ 2020