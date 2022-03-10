India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022: Highlights, Scoreboard, Player Of The Match, Stats

New Zealand made a competitive 260 for 9 in 50 overs and then restricted India to 198 to notch up an impressive win.

Harmanpreet Kaur tried gamely with a 63-ball 71 but there was no real for her from other end.

For the White Ferns, it was an all-around performance by Amelia Kerr that stood out as she scored a brilliant half-century to power the Kiwis to a healthy total, and then she backed it up by scalping three wickets to dismantle the batting order of Women in Blue.

Kiwis’ bowler Léa Tahuhu also played a good part, grabbing 3 wickets for 17 runs from 10 overs in an exceptional spell to stifle India in the initial overs. India had beaten Pakistan in their first group match.

Here is then the highlights from the match such as scoreboard, captains’ comments and player of the match details.

1 Captains’ comments

Mithali Raj, India captain: After the early wickets we got, the way they had a partnership I thought they'd get around 270-280. We thought it was chasable but provided we had the top order going.

But back to back wickets put a lot of pressure because we did't have batter who can take it deep. There was bounce and it got slower in the second innings, their seamers were hitting the right areas with the bounce, but it wasn't unplayable and we could have done better.

Our batting, especially the top and middle order needs to fire because other teams are posting 250-260. Our bowlers have done well today and earlier as well.

Sophie Devine, New Zealand captain: Really complete performance, we built partnerships throughout, Satterthwaite was outstanding, we laid the platform and we knew it was a good score.

Our bowlers were outstanding, didn't give them anything. We have different people putting their hand up in different phases of the game, that's what we want in the World Cup.

The girls were outstanding today, they had the pressure on them to make sure they stood up, Mackay was outstanding as well. (Tahuhu in the middle overs was) Certainly a role we saw her play last year n the UK.

We've got so many options now to bowl, our spinners, so it's a really good space. (This World Cup) is an interesting one, the first one was a bad game of cricket but we took a lot of positives, we didn't play our best that day.

2 Player of the match

Amy Satterthwaite, Player of the Match: I just tried to build an innings to set a platform to launch from. I was really disappointed in the first game and it was a real reflection to go back and look at the way I wanted to play. It was long enough to get us a total we needed today and our bowlers were exceptional.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 260/9 (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34) beat India: 198 all out (Harmanpreet Kaur 71, Mithali Raj 31; Amelia Kerr 3-56) by 62 runs.