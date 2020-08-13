There was no competition between India-Pakistan during league match in 2007 T20 WC: Irfan Pathan

As the match ended in a tie, as per the rules the teams had to perform a bowl-out, in which each team would get 6 attempts to hit the stumps and the side which hits the maximum times is declared the winner, just like a penalty shoot-out in football/hockey.

Indians picked up spinners for the task while the Pakistanis went with their pacers and failed terribly. India were declared winners on bowl-out count.

When MS Dhoni showed faith in non-bowler Robin Uthappa during bowl-out against Pakistan 2007 T20 WC

After the game was tied, the Indian side started preparing for the bowl-out while there was a sense of panic in the Pakistani camp because some the players were neither aware of such a rule nor had they practised it in the nets.

Talking about the same, Pathan said: "Pakistan's captain accepted it in one of the press conference that they didn't know about the bowl-out. When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bow-lout and the result was quite evident. There was no competition between the two teams!"

The show will witness former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Team India batsman Robin Uthappa and former manager Lalchand Rajput share anecdotes from the thrilling match.