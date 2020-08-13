Cricket
There was no competition between India-Pakistan during league match in 2007 T20 WC: Irfan Pathan

By
New Delhi, Aug 13: Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed how Pakistan cricket team were not prepared for the bowl-out after the group stage match between the arch-rivals which resulted in a tie.

As the match ended in a tie, as per the rules the teams had to perform a bowl-out, in which each team would get 6 attempts to hit the stumps and the side which hits the maximum times is declared the winner, just like a penalty shoot-out in football/hockey.

Indians picked up spinners for the task while the Pakistanis went with their pacers and failed terribly. India were declared winners on bowl-out count.

When MS Dhoni showed faith in non-bowler Robin Uthappa during bowl-out against Pakistan 2007 T20 WC

After the game was tied, the Indian side started preparing for the bowl-out while there was a sense of panic in the Pakistani camp because some the players were neither aware of such a rule nor had they practised it in the nets.

Talking about the same, Pathan said: "Pakistan's captain accepted it in one of the press conference that they didn't know about the bowl-out. When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bow-lout and the result was quite evident. There was no competition between the two teams!"

India's leading sports broadcaster Star Sports is set to bring yet another exciting watch-along this August. This time viewers will get a chance to relive the iconic India-Pakistan match from the 2007 ICC World T20 which ended in a nail-biting bowl-out.

The #WT20 2007 watch along will air on Friday (August 14) at 11 am on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.

The show will witness former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Team India batsman Robin Uthappa and former manager Lalchand Rajput share anecdotes from the thrilling match.


Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 19:54 [IST]
