Cricket India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Mohsin Naqvi fuels further Tension amid Pakistan's Press Conference Snub By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The build-up to the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s has once again been overshadowed by off-field drama.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi was spotted at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Saturday, where Pakistan were training under head coach Mike Hesson.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Two Straight Press Conference Boycotts

Saturday's incident marked the second time in as many games that Pakistan have scrapped a scheduled press conference. A team representative or player was initially expected to address the media at 6 pm local time, just before the side's evening practice session at the Academy. While the training went ahead as planned, media obligations were abruptly shelved.

Earlier in the week, Pakistan had also avoided a press briefing before their crunch group-stage encounter against the UAE. Both cancellations have come against the backdrop of the ongoing handshake row involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

Mohsin Naqvi fuels Further Issue

Naqvi's sudden arrival at the venue drew attention, particularly as Pakistan had once again chosen to cancel their mandatory pre-match press conference.

The PCB chief engaged in an animated discussion with Hesson, though the nature of the conversation remained undisclosed. When probed by reporters about the no-show at the presser, Naqvi kept his response cryptic, saying only, "We'll talk soon."

His refusal to clarify has sparked further speculation of growing unease within the Pakistan camp.

The Pycroft Factor and India-Pakistan Tensions

The press conference boycott is being linked to the PCB's apparent disapproval of Pycroft's continued role in Pakistan's matches. The controversy stems from the September 14 group-stage meeting between India and Pakistan, where Pycroft reportedly instructed captains Salman Agha and Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands at the toss. That episode erupted into a wider dispute between the two cricket boards, with tensions spilling over post-match after India's resounding seven-wicket win.

Despite the PCB's formal request for his removal, Pycroft has remained in position. He officiated Pakistan's group-stage clash against the UAE and has now been retained as match referee for Sunday's Super 4 blockbuster between the arch-rivals in Dubai.

Naqvi's reluctance to explain the presser cancellation has only fuelled speculation that Pakistan's boycott is a form of silent protest. With the high-pressure encounter against India set to be played under Pycroft's watch once again, the situation adds another dramatic subplot to the ongoing Asia Cup saga.

With one of the biggest fixtures of the tournament just hours away, Pakistan's continuing tension with the ICC-appointed officials threatens to overshadow preparations, ensuring that the India-Pakistan rivalry remains as charged off the pitch as it is on it.