India Vs Pakistan: Shikhar Dhawan recalls how Pakistani fans sledged him during 2015 World Cup match in Australia

Whenever the southpaw steps into the middle he exudes confidence and loves dominating the opposition. However, the Delhi cricketer has revealed that he feels the pressure when he plays against Pakistan during the World Cups.

While interacting with India's woman cricketers, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their web show 'Double Trouble', Dhawan revealed how he was targetted by Pakistan fans during the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

"I feel pressurised against Pakistan because of the environment in the ground... that's a whole different feeling. I still remember our game against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup in Adelaide. My form wasn't that good during that time and I didn't play well in Australia series before the World Cup," he said.

"Our first World Cup game was against Pakistan and when I was walking down at the venue, Pakistan fans were shouting, 'Tu toh 15 runs banake out hojayega' [You will get out after scoring 15 runs]."

I was like 'oh okay'. And then, I went on to score 73 runs and the same people clapped for me on my way to the pavilion," the Delhi cricketer added further.

It was India's opening game in the showpiece event and the then vice-captain Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant century while Dhawan scored 73 at the Adelaide Oval. India ended up scoring 300 in the stipulated 50 overs and later bundled Pakistan our for 224 runs.

Describing the atmosphere inside a stadium during a India vs Pakistan clash, Dhawan said, "For Indian fans, Team India should win against Pakistan by any means in ICC events no matter what. They taunt each other sitting in the stands."