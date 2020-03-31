India vs Pakistan World Cup matches ball-by-ball re-telecast: Dates, Timing, TV Channel, Live Streaming Information

Now there is good news for the cricket fans in the country as broadcasters StarSports have decided to re-telecast ball-by-ball matches between India and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup from April 4 to 10. The match will start at 11 am (IST) and give another chance to the fans to relive those moments that are deeply rooted in their cricketing memories.

India-Pakistan cricket matches have always been the highlight of any World Cup ever since these two teams first met in the 1992 showpiece event held in Australia and New Zealand. Considering the rivalry, as well as the hype, surrounding these two teams the organisers ensured these two teams always faced each other in the subsequent tournaments.

India-Pakistan WC games are the most-watched contest in every tournament and their viewership breaks the charts every time. The matches are even dubbed as final before the final, and the viewership ratings are higher than the finals.

Till date, India and Pakistan have met each other on seven occasions in the 50-over format of the Cricket World Cup, with the former winning all seven of them and it is the Men In Blues' dominance over their arch-rivals which makes the contest even more interesting. Team India is supposed to continue their winning streak while the Pakistan side looks to break the jinx every time they step inside the stadium.

Here's all you need to know about the re-telecast of ball-by-ball India-Pakistan WC matches:

Channel: Star Sports 1

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV app

Date: April 4th to 10th.

Timings: 11 am (IST)

April 4 - 1992 WC (Sydney, Australia) - India won by 43 runs

April 5 - 1996 WC (Bangalore, India) - India won by 39 runs

April 6 - 1999 WC (Old Trafford, England) - India won by 47 runs

April 7 - 2003 WC (Centurion, South Africa) - India won by 6 wickets

April 8 - 2011 WC (Mohali, India) - India won by 29 runs

April 9 - 2015 WC (Adelaide, Australia) - India won by 76 runs

April 10 - 2019 WC (Old Trafford, England) - India won by 89 runs DLS Method