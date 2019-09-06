India vs South Africa 2019: Series schedule, venues, TV timings, live streaming, squads, head to head

Bengaluru, September 6: The high-profile bilateral series between India and South Africa will begin on September 15 with the first T20I. The three-match Test series will begin on October 2 and the bilateral series which is a part of the ICC Test Championship will not feature any ODIs.

South Africa had won the T20I series when they visited these shores last time in 2015-16 but had lost the Tests 0-3, struggling against India spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and the Proteas did not cross the 200-run mark even once. Ashwin took 31 wickets from four Tests while Jadeja grabbed 23 wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the star for India with the bat with 266 runs at 51.55 with two hundreds.

Here's the full schedule, venues, and TV timinings of the India vs South Africa series in 2019.

1. The T20I Schedule Ist T20I: September 15: Dharamshala, 7 pm IST 2nd T20I: September 18: Mohali, 7 pm IST 3rd T20I: September 22: Bengaluru, 7 pm IST 2. Test matches schedule Ist Test: October 2-6: Visakhapatnam, 9.30 am IST 2nd Test: October 10-14: Ranchi, 9.30 am IST 3rd Test: October 19-23: Pune, 9.30 am IST 3. Where to watch All the matches will be live on DD Sports and Start Sports Networks with live streaming on HotStar. 4. Squads T20Is: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde. Test squads India are yet to announce their squad for the South Africa Tests and this could happen once the on-going Duleep Trophy gets over in Bengaluru. South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klassen. 5. Form of India, South Africa India: The Virat Kohli band had reached the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals where they lost to New Zealand. And they blanked West Indies in T20Is, ODIs and Tests recently in an away series. South Africa: South Africa failed to reach the knockouts of ICC WC 2019 and in their last Test series against Sri Lanka, the Proteas conceded a 1-1 draw at home. 6. Head to Head record T20Is: India and South Africa have played 13 T20Is against each other so far dating back from 2018. And India won 8 of them while South Africa won 5. Tests: India and South Africa played 36 Tests against each other since 1992 and South Africa enjoy a 15-11 upperhand.