India vs South Africa 2019: Series schedule, venues, TV timings, live streaming, squads, head to head

1. The T20I Schedule
Ist T20I: September 15: Dharamshala, 7 pm IST
2nd T20I: September 18: Mohali, 7 pm IST
3rd T20I: September 22: Bengaluru, 7 pm IST
2. Test matches schedule
Ist Test: October 2-6: Visakhapatnam, 9.30 am IST
2nd Test: October 10-14: Ranchi, 9.30 am IST
3rd Test: October 19-23: Pune, 9.30 am IST
3. Where to watch
All the matches will be live on DD Sports and Start Sports Networks with live streaming on HotStar.
4. Squads
T20Is: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.
Test squads
India are yet to announce their squad for the South Africa Tests and this could happen once the on-going Duleep Trophy gets over in Bengaluru.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klassen.
5. Form of India, South Africa
India: The Virat Kohli band had reached the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals where they lost to New Zealand. And they blanked West Indies in T20Is, ODIs and Tests recently in an away series.
South Africa: South Africa failed to reach the knockouts of ICC WC 2019 and in their last Test series against Sri Lanka, the Proteas conceded a 1-1 draw at home.
6. Head to Head record
T20Is: India and South Africa have played 13 T20Is against each other so far dating back from 2018. And India won 8 of them while South Africa won 5.
Tests: India and South Africa played 36 Tests against each other since 1992 and South Africa enjoy a 15-11 upperhand.