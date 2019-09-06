Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa 2019: Series schedule, venues, TV timings, live streaming, squads, head to head

By
India vs South Africa 2019: Schedule
India vs South Africa 2019: Schedule

Bengaluru, September 6: The high-profile bilateral series between India and South Africa will begin on September 15 with the first T20I. The three-match Test series will begin on October 2 and the bilateral series which is a part of the ICC Test Championship will not feature any ODIs.

South Africa had won the T20I series when they visited these shores last time in 2015-16 but had lost the Tests 0-3, struggling against India spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and the Proteas did not cross the 200-run mark even once. Ashwin took 31 wickets from four Tests while Jadeja grabbed 23 wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was the star for India with the bat with 266 runs at 51.55 with two hundreds.

Here's the full schedule, venues, and TV timinings of the India vs South Africa series in 2019.

1. The T20I Schedule

1. The T20I Schedule

Ist T20I: September 15: Dharamshala, 7 pm IST

2nd T20I: September 18: Mohali, 7 pm IST

3rd T20I: September 22: Bengaluru, 7 pm IST

2. Test matches schedule

2. Test matches schedule

Ist Test: October 2-6: Visakhapatnam, 9.30 am IST

2nd Test: October 10-14: Ranchi, 9.30 am IST

3rd Test: October 19-23: Pune, 9.30 am IST

3. Where to watch

3. Where to watch

All the matches will be live on DD Sports and Start Sports Networks with live streaming on HotStar.

4. Squads

4. Squads

T20Is: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.

Test squads

India are yet to announce their squad for the South Africa Tests and this could happen once the on-going Duleep Trophy gets over in Bengaluru.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klassen.

5. Form of India, South Africa

5. Form of India, South Africa

India: The Virat Kohli band had reached the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals where they lost to New Zealand. And they blanked West Indies in T20Is, ODIs and Tests recently in an away series.

South Africa: South Africa failed to reach the knockouts of ICC WC 2019 and in their last Test series against Sri Lanka, the Proteas conceded a 1-1 draw at home.

6. Head to Head record

6. Head to Head record

T20Is: India and South Africa have played 13 T20Is against each other so far dating back from 2018. And India won 8 of them while South Africa won 5.

Tests: India and South Africa played 36 Tests against each other since 1992 and South Africa enjoy a 15-11 upperhand.

More SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIA 2019 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Five best transfers of La Liga
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue