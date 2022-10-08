India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

It’s a significant match for India as they have conceded a 0-1 lead in the series and another defeat will result in a rare home series loss.

India will be eager to avoid that. So, here are some details about the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI like Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match prediction.

1 Squads India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar. South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Ishan Kishan, 6 Sanju Samson, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammad Siraj. South Africa: 1 Janneman Malan, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Temba Bavuma, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagsio Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Wayne Parnell. Fantasy tips: Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. 4 Match prediction India fell just short of the target in the first ODI at Lucknow as rain played the truant. India showed that they can stretch this strong South African line-up at various juncture of that match, though the general inexperience of players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan and the ruggedness of players like Avesh Khan and Mohammad Siraj were visible, combining to push India to a defeat. So, we might just pick South Africa to win this match and take the series.