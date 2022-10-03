India vs SA, 2nd T20I: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

Rahul (57 off 28 balls) and Yadav toyed (61 off 22 balls) the Proteas attack with sensational fifties as the Indian top-four batters once again put up a superlative display to post a massive 237 for 3 -- their highest score against South Africa.

That 178 runs came from boundaries -- 25 fours and 13 sixes -- showed the Indians' dominance against the Kagiso Rabada-led South African attack which looked mediocre all through.

Here's the full list of awards, man of the match and post-match presentation details of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I.

1. List of Awards (Rs 1 lakh)

Strongest performer of the match - David Miller - Rs 1 lakh

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Suryakumar Yadav - Rs 1 lakh

Man of the match: KL Rahul - Rs 1 lakh

2. Post-match presentation, comments

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: It probably wasn't our best performance with the ball. Different conditions and different plans were needed. Execution is our plans is where our conversation is going to be. With 220, we were thinking as batters would be good. But 240 was too high. It shows why David Miller is one of the best T20 batters going around. He is looking good, feeling good and we can draw a lot of confidence from his performance today. Their bowlers got the ball to swing at the top and once it stopped swinging, we saw how easy it was to bat.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: [On this batting approach] All of us came together and said it was what we wanted to do as a team. It might not come across at times, but we want to stick to it. What I have seen in the last 8-10 months is individuals putting their hands up and getting the job done for the team. Guys without too much experience did this as well. The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well. To bowl and bat at the death is very tough. That is where the game is decided. It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves and get our act together. I am thinking of not playing Surya anymore and play him directly on the 23rd (vs Pakistan in T20 WC). This is how his game is and we just want to keep him happy.

KL Rahul, player of the match: [feel satisfying on playing two contrasting knocks in the first two games] It does. It is important as an opener to understand what is required on a day and give it your best. It is the mindset I have always played in and will continue to do the same. Satisfying to test yourself in different conditions. Quite honestly, after the first two overs, the chat between me and Rohit was that the pitch was gripping. We thought 180-185 would be a good target. But the game surprises us. I am surprised I am getting the Man of the Match award, Surya should have gotten it. He changed the game. Having batted in the middle order, I have realized that it is difficult. DK doesn't always get too many balls to face, and he was phenomenal, and so were Surya and Virat. The back-foot punch off the first ball set me up. When I play both sides of the wicket, I know my balance is good. It tells me my head is stable. The crowds always turn up in India. It has been a while since cricket has been played in full stadiums. Phenomenal to see.

Suryakumar Yadav: We were batting first, so it was very clear that I had to keep the tempo that was set by Rahul and Rohit and I just went and enjoyed myself. He (Miller) batted beautifully and I loved it. You just have to be planning really well when you are having the practice sessions (about second-guessing the bowlers). When you are batting first, you can't set a target and you just gotta bat as deep as possible and get as many runs as possible.

David Miller: Quinton obviously struggled upfront but he managed to bat through and give us a chance. He is a capable batter of hitting fours and sixes, so it was just about getting in. As you saw, we were just 16 runs short. He (De Kock) walked up to me (after the game) and said 'Well played, I'm sorry'. It was a great wicket, and India put us under pressure from the start. We had to go from ball one and the freedom allowed us to express ourselves. It is raining out here and has been a bit wet (humidity). Was just taking as much water as possible.

Stats & Records:

# This is the first bilateral series defeat for South Africa in seven series

# 458 runs were scored in this game for the loss of 6 wickets in 40 overs

# Unbeaten hundreds in a losing run chase in T20Is

110* KL Rahul vs WI Lauderhill 2016

106* D Miller vs Ind Guwahati 2022

# Most runs in death overs (16-20) in a T20I

160 Ind (82) vs SA (78) Guwahati 2022

148 Pak (73) vs Aus (75) Gros Islet 2010

145 Ind (80) vs Eng (65) Durban 2007

# First T20I series win for India against South Africa at home

Lost 2-0 in 2015

Drew 1-1 in 2019

Drew 2-2 in 2022

Lead 2-0* in 2022

# 174* partnership by De Kock & Miller is the highest in the history of T20 Internationals for the fourth wicket or below for any team

# David Miller is the first player to score multiple T20I hundreds batting at #5 or below

101*(36) vs Ban Potchefstroom 2017

106*(47) vs Ind Guwahati 2022

# Highest partnerships vs India in T20Is for any wicket

174* Miller/De Kock in Guwahati 2022

152* Babar Azam - Mohd Rizwan Dubai 2021

133 David Warner - S Watson Colombo RPS 2012

131* Rassies vd Dussen - David Miller Delhi 2022