India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation

Having chased an improbable 212 in the first meeting, South Africa initially were in a spot of bother in the run chase of 149 Bhuvneshwar Kumar reduced the tourists to 29-3 after an opening spell of three wickets for 10 runs.

Captain Temba Bavuma watched as wickets fell around him but posted an important 35 before being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal (1-49).

Bavuma combined in a vital 64-run partnership with Klaasen, whose brutal 81 came off just 46 deliveries before he was removed by Harshal Patel (1-17) and Wayne Parnell (one) fell to Kumar (4-13).

David Miller (20 not out) then saw South Africa over the line with 10 balls to spare as the Proteas furthered their advantage in the five-match series.

Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (40) offered India a bright start. But the hosts' middle-order batters struggled before Dinesh Karthik scored a brisk 30 off 21 balls to propel India to 148-6.

Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Strongest performer: Heinrich Klaasen (90M six)

Game Changer: Heinrich Klaasen

LIT performer of the match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Man of the Match: Heinrich Klaasen

Post Match Comments

David Miller, SA batter: "It was a great win. It was a little bit of a tricky wicket as we all knew, we weren't in trouble but they bowled really well up front in the first 10 overs, Klaasy's knock was phenomenal and one of the best I have seen. The conditions in which he played and to come out and do what he did made it easy for us at the back end. It was about playing your game and not worrying about the wicket, if it is keeping low it gets in your head as a batter, so you are not quite sure whether to go forward or not, it was about looking to play straight."

"It was a little bit up and down but we managed to finish it. The coach and captain's decision, Klaasy hasn't played much recently and for him to come in and play the way he did... It was more to just hold me back but Klaasy proved us wrong. It is really tough to win here, so to have a win like this and be 2-0 up is a great achievement. We are on the right track but there's still a lot of cricket to be played."

Rishabh Pant, losing captain: "We were 10-15 runs short. Bhuvi and the fast bowlers bowled well in the first 7-8 overs. But after that we weren't up to the mark. In the second half we needed wickets, but we couldn't get those wickets. They (Klaasen and Bavuma) actually batted really well. We could have bowled better, hope we improve in the next game. We need to win all the remaining three games now."

Temba Bavuma, winning captain: "It was a tricky chase, Bhuvi bowled well, he made the ball talk upfront. It could have been clinical towards the end, but we will take that. We really needed someone to take it deep. That's the role I play in the game, to close it off. There's a learning I can take from this game, will try better in the next game. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy chase, but we were confident. We knew we had to execute our plans, and we had to be clinical. We can use him (Miller) at 5 or 6. Klaasen is someone who can do the damage in a couple of balls. He (Klaasen) adds a lot of value to our batting. Whatever your role is, you need to execute as well as you can."

Heinrich Klaasen, player of the match: "Quinny came up to me on the bus and told me that he has injured his wrist. Yesterday morning his hand was a bit stiff, so I got to know that I am playing yesterday. It looked very difficult with the new ball, so I tried to target the spinners. I am glad it happened against India. I am honoured to be here, and I am lucky to be here. A lot of staff members backed me, so pretty happy with that support, this one's for them."