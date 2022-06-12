India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

Here we are bringing you details of the second India vs South Africa T20I such as toss update, pitch report, playing 11 details and players' pre-match comments.

Toss Update: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Indian skipper Rishabh Pant to bat first on a pitch where chasing looks easy.

The visitors have made a couple of forced changes to their playing eleven while the hosts remain unchanged.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

1

51933

Captain's Comments:

Temba Bavuma: We will have a bowl first. We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries, You need to stay in the fight as bowlers. We have two forced injuries. Quinton (de Kock) has a hammy injury.

Rishabh Pant: We would have bowled first as well. The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren't many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution and we will do better today. We are playing the same team.

Pitch Report:

"The pitch that is being used tonight is right in the centre which means the boundary is equal on either side, 65 meters and straight is 74 meters. It has a fair bit of grass but it is dry grass, it will not help the seamers too much. A fair amount of cracks as well but doesn't seem to grip too much as well. It is going to skid through and not much for the spinners. Because of the weather, it has a little bit of moisture and can be two-paced. It is quite humid and dew hasn't been there in the last couple of nights. The par score is going to be 160-170," says Deep Dasgupta.