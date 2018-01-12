India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Probable India XI for Centurion Test

New Delhi, Jan 12: Team India would be facing formidable South Africa in the second Test match against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday (January 13).

2nd Test: Preview

Already trailing by 0-1 in the three-match series Virat Kohli and his boys face an uphill task of registering a win in challenging conditions in Centurion.

Bryan Bloy, the curator at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, has already cleared that the pitch here will be at its pacey best i.e. it will be faster than the one we saw in Cape Town.

However, the curator further stressed that there will not be an extra pace and bounce in the pitch and that it will start deteriorating on fourth day onwards, thus there will be something for the spinners on the final day.

The curator's statement clearly hints towards the fact that Indian batsmen would have lived up to the reputation if they want to keep themselves in the contest. The kind of show India bowlers put up in the first Test was, perhaps, the only positive the tourists could take from apart from Hardik Pandya's all-round effort.

Given that the pitch is going to assist pacers, Indian bowlers would once again be eyeing to get the 20 South African wickets. But the batting line-up conundrum needs to be sorted out if Kohli and boys are fancying their chances in the must-win game and keep the series alive.

Team India faltered as a batting unit in the first Test as every big name in the side failed terribly and batting coach Sanjay Bangar must be working hard with the batsmen - who were troubled by the movement on the pitch - and help them make adjustments to combat the lateral movement.

Amid all this a pertinent question arises as to what should be Team India's combination for the Centurion Test i.e. whether to play an extra batsman or stick to the same combination of playing six batsmen, four bowlers and an allrounder in Hardik Pandya.

Here is what we feel would be Team India's playing XI against South Africa: