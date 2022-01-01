India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Wanderers Stadium Pitch Report, Records, Johannesburg Weather Info

1 Wanderers Pitch report

The Wanderers pitch generally offers assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Batsmen can make runs here if they concentrate enough, and bowlers will be in the game because of the bounce.

2 Johannesburg weather

Like it was in Centurion, the Johannesburg Test too will see some weather intervention. The first day on Monday (January 3) is predicted to be cloudy but without rain but there are predictions for rain or thunderstorm for the rest of the four days. So, in all likelihood we may see some truncated sessions, lost sessions etc.

3 Wanderers stats & records

1 India have a wonderful record at the Wanderers as they have never lost a Test match at this venue. India so far has played 5 Tests here and won 2 of them and drew 3.

2 On the other hand, South Africa have a middling record here. They have played 42 Tests at the Wanderers, winning 18 and losing 13 and 11 matches ended in a draw.

3 Virat Kohli has played two Tests here and has scored 310 runs at an average of 77.50 with a hundred and two fifties.

4 India head coach Rahul Dravid had played 2 Tests at the Wanderers, making 262 with at 65.50 with a hundred and a fifty.

5 Cheteshwar Pujara too has played 2 Tests at Johannesburg and made 229 runs at 57.25 with a hundred and fifty.

4 Prediction

India have an overwhelming advantage and SA will have to play out of their skin to reverse it. If the first Test is of any indication, India will not face too much trouble in winning this match and bag the series.