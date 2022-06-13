India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Best India Playing XI for Vizag encounter; Umran Malik should be included

Comeback man Heinrich Klaasen - who was included in the playing eleven after Quinton de Kock suffered an injury - made most of the opportunity and smashed his career-best 81 off just 46 deliveries to guide his team home with 10 balls to spare.

The Rishabh Pant-led side lost the game by 4 wickets as India's bowlers, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, once again put up a disappointing show. Indian bowlers - who failed to defend 211 in the first T20I - again failed to pick up wickets in the middle overs in the second game. The toothless bowling effort aided South Africa in the sub-par run chase of 149 on a sluggish pitch.

While batters couldn't post a respectable total on the board in the second game but it was India's bowling which hurt them the most in two consecutive games. Even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lamented the fact that the current side doesn't have wicket-taking bowlers.

"The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the Cuttack T20I.

The hosts now trail 0-2 in the five-match T20I series and will have a lot of catching up to do in the remaining games. The 3rd T20I will be a must-win game for the Men In Blue for that will keep them alive in the series.

Team India remained unchanged in the second T20I but the team management will have to make some changes to the playing eleven for the 3rd T20I to strike a balance.

Here we take a look at the best India 11 for the Vizag T20I:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad After scoring a quickfire 23 off 15 balls in the first T20I, the Maharashtra cricketer was dismissed for 1 in the second game. He might have been dismissed cheaply in Cuttack but the team management might still stick with him. 2. Ishan Kishan: The left-handed batsman has been doing exceedingly well in the ongoing series and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be looking to score heavily. He's been in prolific form and he'll aim to give India another explosive start. 3. Shreyas Iyer: The Mumbaikar was the highest scorer for India in the second T20I but his struggles against pace were exposed yet again. The right-handed batter will, however, be in the playing eleven in Vizag but would hope for an even better show. 4. Rishabh Pant: The acting skipper hasn't had a memorable first two games and ended up tasting defeats in his first two games. The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman couldn't deliver with the bat in the second match as well. The team would be looking for better performance in the next three games. 5. Hardik Pandya: He guided Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title triumph but the India all-rounder couldn't help Team India win any game on his comeback. Hardik's performance with the ball has been ordinary while his batting in the first T20I was impressive. The senior cricketer - who is also the vice-captain of the side - needs to step up. 6. Dinesh Karthik: The senior cricketer showcased his finishing skills in the second T20I as he scored an unbeaten 31 off 20 deliveries. The right-handed batter proved there's a lot of cricket left in him with his performance in Cuttack and will be looking to continue the momentum. 7. Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel: Axar Patel's performance has been ordinary so far and the team management might just look to include all-rounder Deepak Hooda in his stead. Hooda has been in the form of his life and he could provide the late impetus with the bat in the death overs. He's also handy with the ball as a spinner. 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: After going for runs in the death overs of the first T20I, the senior India pacer put on an exhibition of a quality swing bowling in the second game and picked up three wickets in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar grabbed a four-for in the match but that wasn't enough to help his team defend a low total as no other bowler supported him. The right-arm quick will once again lead India's pace battery in the third game. 9. Harshal Patel: The right-arm quick has bowled well in patches but hasn't been able to put up a comprehensive show with the ball. Harshal has leaked runs in the middle overs and also in the death but he'll have to pick up wickets with his variations and control in the remaining games. 10. Umran Malik: The pace sensation from Jammu and Kashmir has been warming the benches after getting his maiden India call-up. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, the right-arm seamer could be the missing link for Team India in the remaining games. His pace and accuracy might bode the hosts well in the upcoming games and he should be in the playing eleven for that. 11. Yuzvendra Chahal: The senior leg-spinner was in sublime form in the IPL 2022 - where he won the Purple Cap for picking up the most wickets in the season. However, the wrist-spinner from Haryana has had a contrasting performance in the first two T20Is as he's leaked runs and couldn't pick up wickets too. Chahal will have to bring his A-game in the remaining matches if Team India aims for a turnaround.