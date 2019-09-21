Cricket
India vs South Africa: 3rd T20I: India Probable XI for Bengaluru match

By
India Probable XI for third T20I against South Africa
India Probable XI for third T20I against South Africa

Bengaluru, September 21: India will be eyeing a series win over South Africa when they meet each other in the third T20I here at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. India had won the Mohali match by seven wickets and will be eager to seal the series and it is unlikely that India will ring in any major changes to the XI though there will be eyes on the outing of Rishabh Pant.

Here's MyKhel looks at India's Probable XI for the third India vs South Africa T20I.

1. Rohit Sharma

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit started with a bang, hammering two sixes but could not build on it as he got out. The opener will be eager to make a good score at the Chinnaswamy before getting into Test mode.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Shikhar Dhawan

This will be Dhawan's last international outing for a while as he is not a part of the Test side. Dhawan, who made a fine 40 at Mohali, will be looking to maintain that and go out on a high and join Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

3. Virat Kohli

3. Virat Kohli

The chasemaster once again asserted his class with unbeaten fifty and guided India to an easy 7-wicket win at Mohali. Now, he would like an encore and wrap the series as well.

4. Shreyas Iyer

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas gave finishing touches to India, taking the team home with a boundary and he will be eager to sustain his scoring ways to keep himself in the vicinity of selector's radar.

5. Rishabh Pant

5. Rishabh Pant

There will be a good amount of focus on Pant's outing at the Chinnaswamy as he played another careless shot albeit off a rank half-volley to get out. And he would like to script a different tale on the morrow.

6. Hardik Pandya

6. Hardik Pandya

Hardik showed signs of rust as he played his first competitive match after the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal. Though he got a wicket, Hardik would like to come up with a tidier effort.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had a controlled match before an expensive final over rather ruined his figures and he will be looking to bowl a neat spell at Bengaluru and keep SA silent.

8. Krunal Pandya

8. Krunal Pandya

Krunal bowled just an over for seven runs at Mohali and he will be keen to contribute to team's success when he gets his chance at Bengaluru in the third T20I.

9. Washington Sundar

9. Washington Sundar

Sundar who handled the new ball was quite tidy conceding just 19 runs in his three overs and he would be eager to continue in the same vain.

10. Deepak Chahar

10. Deepak Chahar

Chahar was once again impressive taking two wickets from his four overs giving away just 22 runs. He will be looking to do an encore and give India the edge over SA.

11. Navdeep Saini

11. Navdeep Saini

Saini conceded 12 runs his first over but pulled back quite nicely in the next three overs conceding only 19 runs and the fast bowler will be keen to dish out an even better spell.

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
