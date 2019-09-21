Cricket
India vs South Africa: 3rd T20I: Preview, where to watch, tv timing, live streaming, probable XI

By
India take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I on Sunday

Bengaluru, September 21: India will be looking to seal the series when they take on South Africa in the third T20I here at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday (September 22). India had won the second match at Mohali by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead after the first match at Dharamsala was a washout.

India are on a four-match winning streak since beating West Indies 3-0 in the away T20I series. Will India seal the series or South Africa manage to level it? The MyKhel preview.

1. India

Rishabh Pant once again failed to deliver when he got out to a rash shot at Mohali and he will under further scrutiny here. His temperament, shot selection and situational awareness will come under focus, should he get a chance to bat and it remains to be seen whether he will bat at No 4 or in-form Shreyas Iyer get to bat at that slot. But the South Africans will have some real worry point in the form of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. In the bowling department the likes of Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini put their hands up in the absence of regulars Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

2. South Africa

New captain Quinton de Kock will again have to shoulder the bulk of responsibility with the bat and he will hope for support from the likes of David Miller and Reeza Hindricks. De Kock might have to change the manner in which he handled his bowlers in the second match, introducing his spinners late in the innings despite the Indians easily tackling his fast bowlers.

3. Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live from 7 PM IST onwards in Star Sports Networks and live stream will be on HotStar. You can also follow the live update throgh MyKhel.

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
