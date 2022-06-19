India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Series, Post-match Presentation

In a game that saw rain interruptions twice, only 21 balls could be bowled before the heavens opened up soon after the start of play. Put in to bat first, the Indians lost their openers Ishan Kishan (15) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (10) inside the powerplay as Lungi Ngidi struck twice in two overs and gave the hosts big jolts. When the scoreboard read 28/2 in 2.3 overs, it started raining again and the teams went back to the dressing room only to never come back.

The match officials finally decided to call off the game as no play could be possible in the regulation time. With this, the Indian cricket team's hopes of securing its third successive win of the series under the leadership of young captain Rishabh Pant were dashed.

As the match was abandoned the series was shared and only the player of the series award was given away. Let's take a look at the award winner and the comments of the two captains:

Player of the series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) - Rs 2 lakh

Series Winners: India and South Africa

Comments:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Player of the Series: Really proud (of my performance). My body feels good, but I don't want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting back stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the time I bowl two at the top and two at the end. Being a senior, I also think about how to help the youngsters. I have been lucky that the captain gave me the free hand to do whatever I wanted. Pretty blessed in that way.

Rishabh Pant, India captain: There are a lot of positives. The way the team showed character from 0-2 down was a huge positive. We are in a nice spot as we are finding different ways to win the game. I can only think about giving my 100% as a player and captain. It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100% every time I go on the field and keep improving. This is the first time I have lost so many tosses, but it is not in my control. We will be keen to win the Test we are going to play in England and from a personal point of view, I am keen to contribute more to the team with the bat.

Keshav Maharaj, SA captain: Very disappointed we didn't get a full game for the end of an exciting tour. We started pretty well, pity we could not see the outcome. We can't control the weather. We tried a few combinations. Still a work in progress for Australia. You may still see changes. I am sure the future series against India will be interesting like this one. We were disappointed with our performance in the last two games. We carried our confidence from past tours at the same time we didn't want to take anything for granted.