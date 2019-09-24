India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out; Umesh Yadav named replacement

"Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," a release from BCCI said.

READ IN TELUGU

Bumrah last played for India in the Test series against West Indies and had emerged the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets. Bumrah had also claimed a hat-trick in the second Test at Jamaica and became the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat.

It was Bumrah's first competitive outing after the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. The pacer had given rest for the white ball series against Windies as part of the workload management and he was also given a rest for the T20I series against South Africa.

JUST IN: Umesh Yadav replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's Test squad#TeamIndia fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. pic.twitter.com/yZiUmMABPt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

Now, Bumrah will have to wait for the Test series against Bangladesh in November to make a reapperance for India. Bumrah so far has played 12 Tests and has taken 62 wickets.

Umesh Yadav has played 41 Tests for India so far and has taken 119 wickets at 33.47 with an innings best of 6 for 88. With Bumrah now absent owing to injury, Umesh might share the new ball duties against South Africa along with Mohammed Shami or Ishant Sharma, else he could also remain as a third seamer behind the other two pacers.

However, Umesh had a good record at home but right now he could be the third man in the pecking order. India will take on South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam from October 2.

India's squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill