India vs South Africa ODI Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records, Statistics

Put in to bat first, South Africa were all out for 287 after Quinton de Kock's attacking hundred and Rassie van der Dussen's fluent half-century. In reply, India were all out for 283 in 49.2 overs as set batsmen they kept losing their wickets in clusters in a chase that should have been completed smoothly.

Having taken two wickets with the ball, Chahar blazed away with the bat and hit five fours and two sixes, but his effort was not enough in the end. Senior pros Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli hit half-centuries and neither did they fail to convert the start into a big knock nor could they string long partnerships with the relatively younger middle-order to keep the side in the hunt.

All in all, the limited-overs series turned out to be one of the most disappointing outings for India in recent years, especially after having hammered the Proteas 5-1 in their backyard in 2018. With this loss, Team India continues to search for its first win in the year 2022.

Earlier, India rallied to bowl out South Africa under 300 after de Kock and van der Dussen's blazing knocks.

De Kock struck 124 off 130 balls and added 144 runs for the fourth wicket with van der Dussen before India put the brakes on the home team's scoring by sending back both the batters in quick succession. After that, David Miller contributed a 38-ball 39 before the innings ended with a ball to spare.

Post Match Presentation Highlights of the 3rd ODI:

KL Rahul, losing captain: Deepak (Chahar) gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up on the losing side. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better.

Quite obvious where we've gone wrong. No shying away from it. At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball, we haven't been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven't built pressure over a long period.

Can't fault the boys for their passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation - sometimes we've gone wrong. But it happens - we've got some new guys in the team.

In the one-day series at times we've kept doing the same mistakes. It's early in our journey to the World Cup. We can go back, have some hard conversations. Have had a great time in SA. Have been looked after really well. We've shown a lot of fights.

Temba Bavuma, winning captain: Got a bit crazy at the end. Probably the complacency got to us. The guys tried a couple of things that didn't come off. Very satisfying, mission accomplished for us. Many people didn't give us much of a chance. Hope through our performances, we've been able to get a couple of supporters. Making good strides as a team.

Challenge is to get better and better. Quinton's been great. Rassie as well with the bat. He's been tremendous. His game starting to move to the next level. Bowling's been decent. This was a big challenge, a big obstacle in our journey. To come out the way we did - winning Tests, winning ODIs convincingly will do a world of good.

What pleased me most - if you look at the Test series, feel like it's the hardest series I've been part of. Indian bowlers (were) asking questions regularly. Even in the field the intensity. Physically we've been challenged - it's been very hot the last couple of weeks. These conditions weren't exactly South African like - more like the subcontinent.

Always nice to contribute to the team. Enjoying my batting at the moment. Things are okay at the moment.

Awards:

Quinton de Kock, Player of the Match and Player of the Series: Wasn't flat at all (the pitch). Was a wicket where you're never quite in. Came back, had a week of training in Paarl. First game - just trying to find some rhythm. Was still trying to find my feet and then in the second ODI found my rhythm. Get home now for some daddy duties.

Stats:

# Jonny Walker's milestone award: Quinton de Kock for completing 1000 ODI runs against India.

# KL Rahul becomes the first Indian captain to lose each of the first three ODIs in charge.

# SA winning by the fewest margin of runs vs India (ODI):

4 runs Cape Town 2022*

5 runs Kanpur 2015

10 runs Nagpur 2000

# India getting whitewashed in a series (3+ ODIs)

0-5 vs WI 1983

0-5 vs WI 1989

0-3 vs SL 1997

0-3 vs NZ 2020

0-3 vs SA 2022

# Most runs in an ODI where all 20 wickets fell

642 Afghanistan (338) vs Ireland Greater Noida (304) 2017

573 Australia (307) vs Pakistan (266) Taunton 2019

570 India (315) vs Australia (255) Bengaluru 2001

570 SA (287) vs India (283) Cape Town 2022*

# First time two Indian batters between #7 and #8 have scored fifties in an ODI series of 3 or fewer matches:

Shardul Thakur 50* (43) - 1st ODI at #8

Deepak Chahar 54 (34) - 3rd ODI at #7

# Team India in international cricket in 2022:

Matches: 5

Won: 0

Lost: 5

# Longest streak of Kohli going century-less in ODIs:

18 innings (2019-2022)*

17 innings (2011)

# 50-plus stands for India for 8th or lower wicket in an ODI match in SA:

Zaheer Khan/Yusuf Pathan, 2011

Jasprit Bumrah/Shardul Thakur, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah/Deepak Chahar, 2022*

# Most ODI hundreds as wicketkeeper cum opener:

17* - Quinton de Kock South Africa

16 - Adam Gilchrist Australia