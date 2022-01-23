India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock slams sixth ODI century against India, equals AB de Villiers' record

The sensational left-handed opener - who notched up a match-winning quickfire 78 in the second ODI - went on notching up his 17th century in the 50-over format. De Kock - who has always enjoyed batting against India in the limited-overs format - went on equalling South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers' big record as he slammed his sixth ODI century against the Men In Blue.

Playing just his 16th one-day international against India, the Protea notched up his century off just 107 deliveries when hit part-time spinner Shreyas Iyer towards extra cover for a double in the 31st over of the innings.

De Kock has joined the elite club of legendary cricketers like De Villiers, Ricky Ponting, and Kumar Sangakkara to notch up six tons in the 50-over format against the Men In Blue. He's now only behind legendary Sri Lanka batsman Sanath Jayasuriya, who owns the record of slamming seven centuries - most by any player - against the Men In Blue.

Most ODI centuries against India

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 7

Quinton de Kock* (SA) - 6

AB de Villiers (SA) - 6

Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 6

Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 6

Steve Smith (AUS) - 5

Salman Butt (PAK) - 5

Nathan Astle (NZ) - 5

De Kock - who retired from the Test format after the first Test between South Africa and India last month - is looking in a positive frame of mind after announcing his Test retirement. The southpaw also created a record to become the fastest to slam six ODIs against an opponent. De Kock took just 16 innings to get to the milestone while the next best is former India opener Virender Sehwag - who took 23 innings to get to the milestone against New Zealand.

De Kock - who scored 124 off 130 deliveries - also completed 1000 ODI runs against India and equalled Australia batter, Steven Smith - who also took 16 innings to amass 1000-plus runs against India.

Fewest innings to 1000 ODI runs against an opponent:

14 Hashim Amla (SA) vs West Indies

15 Vivian Richards (WI) vs England

16 Steve Smith (AUS) vs India

16 Quinton de Kock vs India

He even leapfrogged Australian batting legend, Adam Gilchrist, to take the second spot for most centuries as a wicketkeeper in ODIs. Sangakkara still stands atop with 23 tons.