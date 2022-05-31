India vs South Africa T20I: Proteas keep a worrying look on Umran Malik's extreme pace

India will face South Africa in a five-match home series beginning on June 9 at New Delhi before moving to other cities.

While South Africa batsmen are no strangers to playing bowlers with high pace, skipper Temba Bavuma said they will keep an eye on Malik in the upcoming T20I series.

“Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team as they are able to unearth all these fast bowling options," Bavuma said ahead of his side's departure to India.

"I think in South Africa we grow up facing fast bowlers but I don't think no batter likes to face ball at 150 kmph. But you prepare as well as you can.

“We also got guys who can bowl 150 kmph. So we have that weaponry in our arsenal. But Umran Malik is a special talent for Team India and I hope that he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket,” Bavuma added.

India will be resting a few experienced players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the T20I series against South Africa.

But Bavuma said the home side is sill a very strong side and the SA cannot relax and they also have to keep the preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, to be held at Australia in October, in mind.

“We don’t have the luxury to rest players. India may be resting a few players but the guys who are playing are also in good form and are great players,” Bavuma said at the pre-departure press conference.

“The important thing is to prepare for the World Cup. The guys need to be in a competitive space. And India series will be an important part of the competitive process.

“The conditions would be different than Australia but it would be important for us to be in that competitive space,” Bavuma said.