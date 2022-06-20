Ruturaj Gaikwad criticised after video of him gesturing ground staff to stay away goes viral on Twitter

The match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain after just 21 balls were bowled during the match. Put in to bat first, Team India suffered two setbacks in the powerplay when openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were dismissed cheaply by SA quick Lungi Ngidi before the skies opened up and the play was stopped.

Now a video of Ruturaj Gaikwad is doing the rounds on social media in which the Maharashtra cricketer's behaviour towards a ground staff in the dugout was criticised.

In the TV grab video, the right-handed batter could be seen nudging the ground staff to keep away who was trying to take a selfie with him. Although there is no audio of Gaikwad's conversation with the ground staff. But judging by his action, it looks quite clear that the cricketer was asking the ground staff to maintain some distance for the players are part of the bio-secure bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fans were irked to see the cricketer treating the ground staff in such a manner and even preached that he should be humble. Some fans were also seen defending Gaikwad saying the cricketer must be simply asking the other person to follow the COVID-19 protocols put in place.

Ruturaj Gaikwad disrespecting Groundsman. This arrogance and attitude is very bad man. First learn respecting People.

And no bio bubble this series.

pic.twitter.com/yux4fGq26a — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) June 19, 2022

IND🇮🇳 vs SA🇿🇦

Match no. 5 🏏

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru 🏟️

Match delayed due to rain 🌧️



Why the heck Ruturaj Gaikwad behaving like this with ground staff? Just for a selfie he is being arrogant towards him. This kind of behaviour is really unacceptable in gentleman's game. pic.twitter.com/A1sjqnMQu7 — Jeet Singh (@jeet_singh070) June 19, 2022

Worst Behavior Ruturaj Gaikwad. They are unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful. https://t.co/rxaNZoYuWe — FOXER ᴮᵉᵃˢᵗ 🏏 (@FOXER_Offl) June 19, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad showing attitude while taking selfie with 'groundsman' not anyone can treat everyone equal like Rohit Sharma ❤️#INDvSA #IndvsSa pic.twitter.com/Y2IEDsJShj — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 19, 2022

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this 😔#RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jIXWvUdqIX — Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 19, 2022