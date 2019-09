India vs South Africa: Home series history: SA a tough opponent for Team India

Bengaluru, September 27: India and South Africa have engaged in some intense fight since their first home series in these shores in 1996-97. And more than any other visiting team, the South Africans have challenged and stretched India at home and even won a series here.

Here's a close look at the India vs South Africa home series since 1996 to 2015-16.

1. 1996/97 - South Africa in India: India won 2-1. 1. 1st Test at Ahmedabad: Nov 20-23, 1996: India won by 64 runs (Ind 223 and 190; SA 244 and 105). 2. 2nd Test at Kolkata: Nov 27-Dec 1, 1996: South Africa won by 329 runs (SA 428 and 367/3d; Ind 329 and 137). 3. 3rd Test at Kanpur: Dec 8-12, 1996: India won by 280 runs (Ind 237 and 400/7d; SA 177 and 180). 2. 1999/00 - South Africa in India: SA won 2-0 1. 1st Test at Mumbai: Feb 24-26, 2000: South Africa won by 4 wickets (Ind 225 and 113; SA 176 and 164/6). 2. 2nd Test at Bangalore: Mar 2-6, 2000: South Africa won by an innings and 71 runs (Ind 158 and 250; SA 479). 3. 2004/05: South Africa in India: India won 1-0 1. 1st Test at Kanpur: Nov 20-24, 2004: Match drawn (SA 510/9d and 169/4; Ind 466). 2. 2nd Test at Kolkata: Nov 28-Dec 2, 2004: India won by 8 wickets (SA 305 and 222; Ind 411 and 120/2) 4. 2007/08: South Africa in India: Series drawn 1-1 1. 1st Test at Chennai: Mar 26-30, 2008: Match drawn (SA 540 and 331/5d; Ind 627). 2. 2nd Test at Ahmedabad: Apr 3-5, 2008: South Africa won by an innings and 90 runs (Ind 76 and 328; SA 494/7d). 3. 3rd Test at Kanpur: Apr 11-13, 2008: India won by 8 wickets (SA 265 and 121; Ind 325 and 64/2) 5. 2009/10: South Africa in India: Series drawn 1-1 1. 1st Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur: Feb 06-09, 2010: South Africa won by an innings and 6-runs (SA 558/6d; Ind 233 & 319 f/o). 2. 2nd Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Feb 14-18, 2010: India won by an innings and 57-runs (SA 296 & 290; Ind 643/6d) 6. 2015-16: South Africa in India: India won 3-0 1. 1st Test at PCA Stadium, Mohali: Nov 5-7: India won by 108 runs (Ind 201 and 200; SA 184 and 109) 2. 2nd Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: Nov 14-18: Drawn (SA 214; Ind 80/0) 3. 3rd Test at VCA Stadium, Nagpur: Nov 25-27: India won by 124 runs (Ind 215 and 173; SA 79 and 185) 4th Test at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi: Dec 3-7: India won by 337-runs (India 334 and 267/5d; SA 121 and 143).