India Vs South Africa: Visakhapatnam match records most number of sixes in a Test

On the final day of Visakhapatnam, the record for hitting the most number of sixes in a Test match was also broken. A total of 37 sixes were hit in the match with South Africa's Dane Piedt registering the record-breaking 36th hit over the fence in the 35th over on the fifth day on Sunday (October 6).

India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli praises Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami

The previous record for the most sixes was set during the 2014 New Zealand versus Pakistan Test played in Sharjah. That match saw a total of 35 sixes being scored.

On Saturday, Rohit Sharma broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Rohit Sharma breaks world record for most sixes

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also registered his name in the record books by becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 Test wickets, matching Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan's feat in his 66th Test.

R Ashwin becomes joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's record

Rohit became sixth India batsman and ninth overall to achieve this feat. Ajinkya Rahane was the last Indian batsman to record two centuries in the Test and he made it against the same opposition in 2015.

Incidentally, Rohit also became the first Indian batsman to be stumped in both the innings of a Test match.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Highlights: Rohit slams second hundred of the match as India gain control

The Mumbaikar - who was awarded the Man of the Match for his 176 & 127 run knocks - also created the record of scoring most runs in a Test match as an opener. Rohit surpassed the earlier record set by former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan. Rohit scored 303 in this match while Dilshan had scored 215* (92 & 123*) against New Zealand, Galle, 2009.

(With inputs from PTI)