India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record & Guwahati Weather Forecast

Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 50,000
Number of matches hosted: 1 ODI and 2 T20Is
Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report
The wickets are known to be on the slower side. But the last international match at the venue indicates batting friendly conditions as more than 400 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and South Africa in October 2022. Also, in the three international matches held at the venue, the team chasing has won two times. So, captain winning the toss will look to chase.
Guwahati Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 10) indicates a little warm noon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 27o C and a low of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.
Barsapara Stadium ODI Stats and Record
Matches: 1
India Won: 1
Visiting Team Won: 0
Matches Won Batting 1st: 0
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 1
Highest Team Total: 326/2 by India vs West Indies in 2018
Average 1st Innings Score: 322
Average 2nd Innings Score: 326
Highest Successful Chase: 326/2 by India vs West Indies in 2018
Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 152* vs West Indies in 2018
Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (India) - 152
Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 3
Best Bowling Innings: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 3 for 41 vs West Indies in 2018
Total Sixes in ODI at Barsapara: 20
Total Fours in ODI at Barsapara: 68
Most Sixes in ODI at Barsapara: Rohit Sharma (India) - 8
Most Fours in ODI at Barsapara: Virat Kohli (India) - 21
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head
Matches: 162
India Won: 93
Sri Lanka Won: 57
Tied: 1
No Result: 11
India ODI Wins At Home vs Sri Lanka: 36
India ODI Wins vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: 30
India ODI Wins vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: 27
Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings
Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings
Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264
Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189
Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59
Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30
Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni - 45
Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46
Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303
Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Tuesday, January 10
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)