India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record & Guwahati Weather Forecast

Men in Blue will see the return of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma for the 50-over format as the team begin to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled for later this year.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul will be among the players returning to the side for the series. But all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his third T20I century on Saturday (January 7).

Rohit and Co will look start the series on a winning note when the action shifts to Guwahati, while the visitors will look to bounce back from the thumping loss in the third T20I.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the first time at the Barsapara Stadium, where the two were scheduled to meet in a T20I in 2020, but that match was abandoned due to rain.

The Barsapara Stadium has in fact hosted only one ODI match so far back in 2018 when Rohit and Kohli starred with hundreds in a run chase against West Indies, but the venue has also hosted three T20Is, one recently in October 2022.

Here is a look at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Guwahati Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

Guwahati Barsapara Stadium Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 50,000 Number of matches hosted: 1 ODI and 2 T20Is Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report The wickets are known to be on the slower side. But the last international match at the venue indicates batting friendly conditions as more than 400 runs were scored in the T20I clash between India and South Africa in October 2022. Also, in the three international matches held at the venue, the team chasing has won two times. So, captain winning the toss will look to chase. Guwahati Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Tuesday (January 10) indicates a little warm noon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 27o C and a low of 17o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match. Barsapara Stadium ODI Stats and Record Matches: 1 India Won: 1 Visiting Team Won: 0 Matches Won Batting 1st: 0 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 1 Highest Team Total: 326/2 by India vs West Indies in 2018 Average 1st Innings Score: 322 Average 2nd Innings Score: 326 Highest Successful Chase: 326/2 by India vs West Indies in 2018 Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 152* vs West Indies in 2018 Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (India) - 152 Most Wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 3 Best Bowling Innings: Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 3 for 41 vs West Indies in 2018 Total Sixes in ODI at Barsapara: 20 Total Fours in ODI at Barsapara: 68 Most Sixes in ODI at Barsapara: Rohit Sharma (India) - 8 Most Fours in ODI at Barsapara: Virat Kohli (India) - 21 India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head Matches: 162 India Won: 93 Sri Lanka Won: 57 Tied: 1 No Result: 11 India ODI Wins At Home vs Sri Lanka: 36 India ODI Wins vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: 30 India ODI Wins vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: 27 Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264 Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59 Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30 Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni - 45 Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46 Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303 Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330 India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Tuesday, January 10 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)