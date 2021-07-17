India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Dream11 tips, Best playing 11, Premadasa Stadium pitch report

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 18 after the series was rescheduled last week.

Shanaka said the visitors' players might have had the Indian Premier League (IPL) experience but some of the young guns lack international exposure which makes both sides equal ahead of the first match.

"Yeah, both teams will start evenly in the ODI series because they got new players coming in. We know they have played IPL but they haven't played international cricket so both teams have even chances," Shanaka said in in the pre-match press conference.

Shanaka will captain the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India but in a big blow, SLC confirmed on Friday (July 16) that Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the series owing to a right shoulder sprain.

"It's always challenging (captaining and playing amid COVID-19), in international cricket the outside problems (bio-bubble) it all matters. But at the end of the day, we have to go and perform as a team and this is the main concern we all have," said Shanaka.

The Sri Lanka skipper also said that at some stage the hosts will have an edge since India has not played against most of the Lankan players.

"There is a slight advantage because they (Indian team) haven't seen these guys in international cricket, so I feel they have to prepare well for the newcomers," said Shanaka.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.

Be a part of the match through MyKhel Dream11 prediction, best playing 11 and pitch report of R Premadasa Stadium.

1. Possible Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

2. Dream 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Hardik Pandya, Dhananjay de Silva, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal.

3. Pitch report

The match starts at 3 PM IST and that will ensure the presence of dew in the second innings and possibly even towards the business end of the first innings. Otherwise, the 22-yard trampoline at the R Premadasa Stadium is a typical sub-continental one-day pitch. A total in the vicinity of 300 can give your bowlers some target to bowl on here.