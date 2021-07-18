India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Updates: Charith Asalanka falls for 38; SL five down

With this match, some of the fringe India cricketers will be eager for an ICC T20 World Cup audition when India's different-looking yet formidable white-ball squad.

Winning any international series will be paramount but one can expect a few combinations being tried out during a series that got delayed by five days due to the COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp.

Despite the absence of big players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, Team India is well ahead of Sri Lanka. The visitors' squad comprises Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Deepak Chahar and their good form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will bode them well.

The young guns who have proved themselves time and again, and coach Rahul Dravid has made it clear that the visitors will focus on winning the Sri Lanka series and not everybody could get to play all matches. It will be interesting to see who gets a chance in the playing eleven.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:

Auto Refresh Feeds After 40 overs, Sri Lanka reach 186/6. Wicket! Deepak Chahar gets his second wicket but credit for that goes to Shikhar Dhawan - who took a stunning catch at short mid-wicket. Hasaranga was trying to pull the short-pitched ball but failed and departs for 8. SL - 186/6 in 39.3 overs. Good over from Sri Lanka's point as they amass 13 from that over bowled by Chahal. Hasaranga hit a boundary while Shanaka smashed a brilliant six in that over. SL - 183/5 in 39 overs. Wicket! Deepak Chahar strikes at a crucial juncture as he breaks the 48-run stand. Charith Asalanka (38) gets a faint edge off Chahar and Ishan Kishan does the rest. SL - 166/5 in 37.2 overs. After 37 overs, Sri Lanka reach 165/4. Asalanka - 38* & Shanaka - 18* have steadied the ship with a partnership of 48 runs for the fifth wicket. After 32 overs, Sri Lanka reach 141/4. The runs have dried up for the hosts. The Shanaka and Asalanka will have to forge a big partnership to help their team post a decent total. Wicket! Dhananjaya de Silva (14) looks to hit Krunal Pandya over mid-off but the ball goes straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SL - 117/4 in 24.4 overs. Wicket! One brings two! Kuldeep Yadav forces the set Minod Bhanuka (27) to go for a drive but the southpaw edges and Prithvi Shaw takes a good catch at slip. SL - 89/3 in 16.4 overs. Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Mistimed shot from dangerous-looking Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan takes a brilliant catch running backwards at mid-on to end his innings for 24. SL - 85/2 in 16.1 overs. Good review! Bhanuka survives via umpire's call as he was given not out against the LBW appeal from Kuldeep. Dhawan goes upstairs and the batsman was saved by the umpire's call. SL 82/1 after 15. SIX!! Rajapaksa steps down the ground and hits Chahal over long-on for a maximum. The southpaw is looking to deal in sixes and boundaries at the moment. SL - 75/1 in 13.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by captain Dhawan in the 13th over. SL - 61/1 in 12 overs. 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in the 10th over. This has been a fine start for the hosts after electing to bat first. Rajaspaksa gets off the mark in style as he hits Chahal over mid-wicket for a maximum. Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack and he immediately gets the breakthrough on the first delivery. Manish Pandey takes a simple catch to dismiss Fernando for 32. SL - 49/1 in 9.1 overs Hardik Pandya has been brought into the attack and Bhanuka hits him over mid-wicket for back-to-back boundaries. India - 49/0 after 9. SIX!!! First maximum of the innings as he pulls Deepak Chahar for a six. Steady start for Sri Lanka as they reach 26/0 after 5 overs. Avishka Fernando - 20* and Minod Bhanuka - 7* are present in the middle and denied Indians an early wicket. After a decent start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, Deepak Chahar concedes two boundaries in the second over of the innings. Sri Lanka - 14/0 in 2 overs. Kul-Cha is back! Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav featuring in the same playing XI for the first time since the Edgbaston ODI against England in World Cup 2019. Sanju Samson has sustained an injury in his knee, hence he's not a part of the playing eleven. 1st innings! Avishka Fernando and M Bhanuka are at the crease for Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando will take the strike. Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India with the new ball. Birthday boy Ishan Kishan is the second Indian player to make his ODI debut on his birthday. The first was Gursharan Singh, who's only ODI (vs Australia in Hamilton in 1990) came on his 27th birthday. Prithvi Shaw - who will be opening for India in the match - said, "India always have competition, there are a lot of brilliant players in the country and you have to keep scoring consistently to be on the top. It's like a family sometimes you don't score runs and you sit out. T20 is something different and ODIs you have a lot of time to assess the situation and play accordingly. I will take more time here, absolutely different in this format. It's always lovely to work under Rahul Sir, we had him as a coach for U-19 team and A team. so whatever experience he shares we are mentally prepared for it." Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan. India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. Dhawan: We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us Shanaka: We are going to bat first. History suggests batting first is ideal here. We have a debutant, it's Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Two Debutants for Team India! Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan receive their debut ODI caps today. India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Toss Update: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, elects to bat first against India. We are match ready! Hello and welcome to our coverage for the 1st #SLvIND ODI from Colombo 🙌



A casual catch-up between the coaches ahead of the series opener 🤜🤛 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MbRCttuMcm — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021