India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI As it Happened: Kishan, Shaw play explosive knocks as India cruise to 7-wicket win

By

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Updates: Dimuth Karunaratnes late flourish propels hosts to 262/9

Colombo, July 18: Indian cricket team under the leadership of new captain Shikhar Dhawan take on Sri Lanka in the opening ODI on Sunday (July 18) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With this match, some of the fringe India cricketers will be eager for an ICC T20 World Cup audition when India's different-looking yet formidable white-ball squad.

Winning any international series will be paramount but one can expect a few combinations being tried out during a series that got delayed by five days due to the COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp.

Despite the absence of big players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, Team India is well ahead of Sri Lanka. The visitors' squad comprises Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Deepak Chahar and their good form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will bode them well.

The young guns who have proved themselves time and again, and coach Rahul Dravid has made it clear that the visitors will focus on winning the Sri Lanka series and not everybody could get to play all matches. It will be interesting to see who gets a chance in the playing eleven.

Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:

10:13 pm

It was an all-round show from the Indian team as the Dhawan-led side notched up a comprehensive 7-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka. After the bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal, restricted Lanka to 262, the Indian batsmen put up an entertaining show to chase down the below-par total with 13.2 overs to spare

10:09 pm

A single by the skipper and India notch up a comprehensive 7-wicket win

10:08 pm

Dhawan on strike to score the winning runs

10:08 pm

Just two needed to win

10:01 pm

FOUR!! Dhawan whacks this over deep midwicket

09:59 pm

FOUR! Three back-to-back boundaries from debutant Suryakumar Yadav. Just 19 needed to win

09:58 pm

FOUR!! Suryakumar sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary

09:57 pm

32 runs needed off 17 overs for a win for India

09:47 pm

Suryakumar Yadav the new batsman in. Another debutant for India today

09:40 pm

CAUGHT! Reckless shot from Pandey as he goes for 26 off 40 as Shanaka picks him up on a second attempt. India lose their third wicket. The visitors 48 from 19.2 overs to win the 1st ODI

09:34 pm

India cruising at this stage. Dhawan on course to win his fist match as skipper. India need 55 runs from the 20.4 overs

09:29 pm

FOUR! Dhawan capitalises on the Free hit as he finds the boundary

09:26 pm

200 up for India in 27.5 overs. The visitors need 63 runs from 22 overs to win the first ODI

09:19 pm

FOUR!! A boundary to end the over. 16 runs come off the over.

09:17 pm

FOUR! Another lovely shot from Pandey as he follows up the six with a boundary down the ground

09:17 pm

SIX!! Superb shot from Pandey as he finds his first boundary of the evening. Pandey sends it over mid-off to hit Sandakan for a maximum

09:16 pm

25 overs done. India cruising towards a win as the visiting side need 86 off 25 overs to pocket the first ODI

09:13 pm

Dhawan picks up his 33rd ODI half-century! Leading India for the first time has played a controlled and patient knock as he brings up his 50 off 61 deliveries. Dhawan also reaches the 6000 run mark in ODIs

09:12 pm

11 off the over. Dhawan on 49 off 60

09:11 pm

Inside edge and it races away for a second consecutive boundary

09:10 pm

FOUR!! Lovely shot from skipper Dhawan as it races away towards the boundary

09:07 pm

Maiden over from Hasaranga

09:06 pm

The boundaries have slowed down after Kishan and Shaw's explosive innings. But Pandey and Dhawan keep India steady. With the required runrate at 3.57, India are cruising at this stage. The visitors need 100 from 28 overs to win the first ODI

08:55 pm

Paandey off the mark with a single

08:51 pm

Big celebrations for Kishan tonight as he scored a blistering 50 on his ODI debut.

08:50 pm

Wickets missing and the skipper keeps his wicket as the decision has to be overturned.

08:50 pm

Big LBW appeal for Dhawan. And he's given it. Dhawan reviews it

08:49 pm

Manish Pandey the new batsman

08:47 pm

OUT! Ishan Kishan's wonderful innings come to an end. Making his ODI debut, the youngster scored a blistering 59 off 42. Sandakan hands Sri Lanka the big wicket as India lose their second. India at 143/2 after 17.5 overs

08:41 pm

Hasaranga comes into the attack now. A single to begin the over

08:35 pm

Magnificent innings from birthday boy Ishan Kishan

08:32 pm

50 on debut for Ishan Kishan off just 33 deliveries!

08:32 pm

Back-to-back FOURS and Kishan a run away from a half century on his ODI debut

08:26 pm

FOUR!! Kishan smashes it past the man at the infield and boundary for Four.

08:23 pm

Missed!!! Asalanka hit for a maximum as Chameera at long on fails to hold on to it. 50 run partnership comes up between Dhawan and Kishan. And Dhawan has so far played the second fiddle as the youngsters have been attacking the Lankan bowlers

08:21 pm

FOUR!! Kishan brings up the 100 for India with a boundary as he whacks it back over the bowler's head

08:17 pm

Strong start from Asalanka as only 1 run comes off it

08:14 pm

Ten overs done and end of first powerplay. India at 91/1. Change in bowling. Charith Asalanka comes into the attack.

08:13 pm

Good start from Sandakan as only two runs come off his first over

08:11 pm

Lakshan Sandakan comes into the attack.

08:10 pm

Just five runs off the 9th over. India at 89/1 after 9 overs.

08:03 pm

Three back-to-back boundaries from Kishan. The debutant has taken over from where Shaw left off. India off to a flying start as 84 comes off the first 12 overs for the loss of 1 wicket

08:01 pm

FOUR! And Kishan keeps the board ticking as India cruising at the moment. The fielder from long off comes in but can't get to it

08:00 pm

Four overs off Chameera's over, the first over with no boundaries for India.

07:54 pm

SIX!! What a perfect start for Ishan Kishan. The youngster makes his ODI debut with a bang as he gets off the mark with consecutive boundaries. A six on the first ball and the second one has been smashed down off-side for Four

07:52 pm

SIX!!! Ishan Kishan walks in and gets his debut innings underway with a smashing six down the wicket

07:52 pm

OUT!!! And looks like the change in the bowling and the break worked in Sri Lanka's favour as the dangerous Shaw has to go back. The opener goes for 43 off 24 after being picked up Avishka Fernando at long-on. Dhananjaya picks up the first wicket. India at 58/1 after 5.2 overs.

07:49 pm

Looks like he's okay. A new helmet and its time for play to get underway again. After 5 overs India were cruising at 57/0

07:46 pm

Physios checking Shaw out after a blow to the side of the helmet.

07:45 pm

FOUR!! Second boundary of the over as 50 comes up for India in under five overs. It has been the Shaw show so far as the young opener is on 43 off 22, while skipper Dhawan has taken the backseat so far scoring 7 off 7

07:43 pm

FOUR! Dhawan has the best seat in the house, as Shaw plays another beautiful shot as he punches it wide past mid-off to pick up the boundary of Chameera

07:40 pm

Four overs done, and the young Prithvi Shaw has already hammered the Lankan bowlers for seven boundaries. India at 45/0 after four overs

07:38 pm

BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!! Udana under tremendous pressure as Shaw hammers three consecutive boundaries.

07:31 pm

FOUR! Dhawan joins the party as he gets his innings underway with a boundary off the first ball of the over

07:31 pm

At the end of 2 overs India are 22/0. Shaw has been the architect as Dhawan has faced just two deliveries and is yet to open his account

07:26 pm

FOUR!! Not the start the hosts were looking for. Captain Dhawan yet to get off the mark as Shaw finds the third boundary of the India innings. After two back-to-back wides, Udanta's first legal delivery races away for a boundary

07:23 pm

Shaw hands India a strong start as 9 runs come off the first over.

07:21 pm

Back-to-back fours! Shaw kicks off from the onset with back to back boundaries.

07:20 pm

FOUR!! And Shaw gets his innings underway with a beautiful shot as he punches it through the covers for a boundary

07:19 pm

Chameera with the new ball. A dot to begin the chase

07:18 pm

The explosive Prithvi Shaw walks in with skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

07:17 pm

It's time for the chase to get underway. Sri Lanka will be happy with the finish to their innings, notching up 32 runs in the last two overs. India need 263 to win the first ODI.

06:50 pm

Run Out! End of the innings for Sri Lanka as they post 262/9. Karunaratne 43* off 35 helps the hosts post a competitive total on the board. Good finish in the end for SL. 19 runs came from that final over from Bhuvneshwar as SL amass 52 runs in the last 5 overs. India will need 263 to win.

06:44 pm

Sri Lanka reach 243/8 in 49 overs.

06:42 pm

4.6! Dushmantha Chameera gets a boundary and a maximum of consecutive balls off Hardik Pandya. He's looking to take SL past 250.

06:32 pm

Wicket! Isuru Udana skies Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar takes a well-judged catch to end his innings. SL 223/8 in 47 overs.

06:16 pm

Wicket! Dasun Shanaka's gritty innings comes to an end for 39 as he's been caught in the deep by Hardik Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal gets another wicket. SL - 205/7 in 43.5 overs.

06:15 pm

Krunal Pandya finishes with figures of 10-1-26-1.

06:14 pm

After 43 overs, Sri Lanka reach 201/6. Captain Dasun Shanaka (38*) stays into the middle and he's trying to string crucial partnerships with the tailenders.

06:10 pm

A boundary came on the final ball of the 42nd over bowled by Chahar. Shanaka gets a boundary. SL - 197/6 in 42 overs.

06:01 pm

After 40 overs, Sri Lanka reach 186/6.

05:58 pm

Wicket! Deepak Chahar gets his second wicket but credit for that goes to Shikhar Dhawan - who took a stunning catch at short mid-wicket. Hasaranga was trying to pull the short-pitched ball but failed and departs for 8. SL - 186/6 in 39.3 overs.

05:54 pm

Good over from Sri Lanka's point as they amass 13 from that over bowled by Chahal. Hasaranga hit a boundary while Shanaka smashed a brilliant six in that over. SL - 183/5 in 39 overs.

05:44 pm

Wicket! Deepak Chahar strikes at a crucial juncture as he breaks the 48-run stand. Charith Asalanka (38) gets a faint edge off Chahar and Ishan Kishan does the rest. SL - 166/5 in 37.2 overs.

05:42 pm

After 37 overs, Sri Lanka reach 165/4. Asalanka - 38* & Shanaka - 18* have steadied the ship with a partnership of 48 runs for the fifth wicket.

05:21 pm

After 32 overs, Sri Lanka reach 141/4. The runs have dried up for the hosts. The Shanaka and Asalanka will have to forge a big partnership to help their team post a decent total.

04:54 pm

Wicket! Dhananjaya de Silva (14) looks to hit Krunal Pandya over mid-off but the ball goes straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SL - 117/4 in 24.4 overs.

04:26 pm

Wicket! One brings two! Kuldeep Yadav forces the set Minod Bhanuka (27) to go for a drive but the southpaw edges and Prithvi Shaw takes a good catch at slip. SL - 89/3 in 16.4 overs.

04:23 pm

Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Mistimed shot from dangerous-looking Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan takes a brilliant catch running backwards at mid-on to end his innings for 24. SL - 85/2 in 16.1 overs.

04:15 pm

Good review! Bhanuka survives via umpire's call as he was given not out against the LBW appeal from Kuldeep. Dhawan goes upstairs and the batsman was saved by the umpire's call. SL 82/1 after 15.

04:07 pm

SIX!! Rajapaksa steps down the ground and hits Chahal over long-on for a maximum. The southpaw is looking to deal in sixes and boundaries at the moment. SL - 75/1 in 13.3 overs.

04:02 pm

Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by captain Dhawan in the 13th over. SL - 61/1 in 12 overs.

03:57 pm

50 comes up for Sri Lanka in the 10th over. This has been a fine start for the hosts after electing to bat first.

03:54 pm

Rajaspaksa gets off the mark in style as he hits Chahal over mid-wicket for a maximum.

03:51 pm

Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack and he immediately gets the breakthrough on the first delivery. Manish Pandey takes a simple catch to dismiss Fernando for 32. SL - 49/1 in 9.1 overs

03:47 pm

Hardik Pandya has been brought into the attack and Bhanuka hits him over mid-wicket for back-to-back boundaries. India - 49/0 after 9.

03:41 pm

SIX!!! First maximum of the innings as he pulls Deepak Chahar for a six.

03:28 pm

Steady start for Sri Lanka as they reach 26/0 after 5 overs. Avishka Fernando - 20* and Minod Bhanuka - 7* are present in the middle and denied Indians an early wicket.

03:12 pm

After a decent start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, Deepak Chahar concedes two boundaries in the second over of the innings. Sri Lanka - 14/0 in 2 overs.

03:05 pm

Kul-Cha is back! Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav featuring in the same playing XI for the first time since the Edgbaston ODI against England in World Cup 2019.

03:04 pm

Sanju Samson has sustained an injury in his knee, hence he's not a part of the playing eleven.

03:02 pm

1st innings! Avishka Fernando and M Bhanuka are at the crease for Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando will take the strike. Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India with the new ball.

03:02 pm

Birthday boy Ishan Kishan is the second Indian player to make his ODI debut on his birthday. The first was Gursharan Singh, who's only ODI (vs Australia in Hamilton in 1990) came on his 27th birthday.

02:49 pm

Prithvi Shaw - who will be opening for India in the match - said, "India always have competition, there are a lot of brilliant players in the country and you have to keep scoring consistently to be on the top. It's like a family sometimes you don't score runs and you sit out. T20 is something different and ODIs you have a lot of time to assess the situation and play accordingly. I will take more time here, absolutely different in this format. It's always lovely to work under Rahul Sir, we had him as a coach for U-19 team and A team. so whatever experience he shares we are mentally prepared for it."

02:43 pm

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

02:42 pm

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

02:42 pm

Dhawan: We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us

02:41 pm

Shanaka: We are going to bat first. History suggests batting first is ideal here. We have a debutant, it's Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

02:37 pm

Two Debutants for Team India! Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan receive their debut ODI caps today.

02:34 pm

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Toss Update: Dasun Shanaka wins toss, elects to bat first against India.

02:29 pm

We are match ready!

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 14:27 [IST]
