India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Stats preview: Shikhar Dhawan nears big mark; Sanju Samson's strange record

While Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain for the Sri Lanka tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy with former skipper Rahul Dravid coaching the side.

Despite the absence of star players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, India is well ahead of Sri Lanka considering the visitors' squad comprises of Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar.

And not to forget, the young guns who have proved themselves time and again in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

They will be looking to make a mark on the big stage having already impressed in the league. Coach Dravid has made it clear that the visitors will focus on winning the Sri Lanka series and not everybody could get to play all matches.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar had said the upcoming limited-overs series will be crucial for the players who are yet to cement a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Last month, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had suspended Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the bio-bubble in the UK. While Dasun Shanaka will captain the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India, SLC on Friday (July 16) confirmed that Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the series owing to a right shoulder sprain.

Last week, former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews opted out of the upcoming series citing personal reasons and there are rumours about an impending retirement announcement.

The absence of big names have further dented Sri Lanka's chances to give India a fight in the white-ball leg. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof said India will start as favourites in the upcoming ODI series but expects the hosts to "pull their socks up and put up a fight" following a disappointing England tour.

Here are some details for you to be part of the fun like some impending records the Indian stars are awaiting. Dip in then!

Records to be created

1. Shikhar Dhawan needs 23 runs to complete 6000 runs in ODI. Dhawan will become 5th Indian opener to complete 6000 ODI runs.

2. Shikhar Dhawan needs 17 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka.

3. Shikhar Dhawan will become the oldest Indian cricketer on ODI captaincy debut at the age of 35 years and 225 days.

4. Sanju Samson wait of 5 years and 364 days is the longest for an Indian player to make ODI debut after making T20I debut.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal needs 8 wickets to complete 100 ODI wickets.

6. Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 12 wickets to complete 150 ODI wickets.

7. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against India was in 1997.