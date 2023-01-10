India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Toss and Playing XI Updates; Shubman Gill gets preferance over Ishan Kishan

The series is going to be a crucial one for both teams as this is a world cup year and India will be the host. Just one ODI match has been played at this venue and India defeated West Indies quite convincingly as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed tons in that game.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Toss Update:

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka on Tuesday (January 10) won the toss and invited his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma to bat first considering the dew factor in the evening.

Pitch Report IND vs SL 1st ODI in Guwahati:

Deepdas Gupta says, "It's a venue where batters enjoy, it's a high-scoring venue. The pitch is on the drier side, and there are a few cracks. Dew might come into play tonight. The team fielding second will have a tough time because it will be tough to grip the ball. The pitch looks a good one to bat on, but chasing will be easier here. The wicket will grip a bit in the first innings, but not so, in the second innings. Captain winning the toss might elect to bowl first."

1

56726

IND vs SL Captain's Comments

Dasun Shanaka: We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is. Dilshan Madushanka is making his debut today.

Rohit Sharma: We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it's a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times when we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It's about doing the basics right, it's important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI here last time, hope we'll have another memorable game today.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal