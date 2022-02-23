India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series with injuries

India will face Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Thursday (February 24).

Suryakumar suffered a hair line fracture on his hand while Deepak Chahar had suffered a hamstring strain during the third T20I against the West Indies at Kolkata and did not complete his quota of overs at the Eden Gardens before limping out.

"Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," said a BCCI media release.

Chahar bowled just 1.5 overs in that match but accounted for Windies openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope. It has been reported that Chahar has not travelled to Lucknow for the T20I series against the West Indies.

In the same match, Suryakumar had made a match-winning unbeaten 65 off 31 balls with a four and 7 sixes. He was also named man of the series against the West Indies.

However, it is unlikely that India will seek any replacements for them as Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the squad and India have the likes of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer who can come in for Suryakumar. Additionally, the bio-bubble protocols too will come in the way of adding a player at this stage.

It meant that India will have to do with a 16-member squad for the T20I series against the Sri Lanka.

It may be recalled that both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are not playing in this series as the BCCI has given them a 10-day break from the bio-bubble after the second T20I against the West Indies.

Both Kohli and Pant will rejoin the squad ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali, which is also the 100th Test of Kohli.

India T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.