India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Highlights: Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides hosts to series-clinching win over

With Saturday's win, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side took an unassailable lead in the T20I series against Lanka, with one game to spare.

The hosts who were on a ten-game win streak, continued their strong show as they won the match with 17 balls to spare. On a day when the openers failed to get going, the Indian middle-order rose to the challenge and chased down the total with almost three overs to spare.

After being put into bat, the visitors put up a challenging total of 183/5. Though the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma (1) in the first over of the chase, Shreyas Iyer (74 off 44) along with Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 18) guided the hosts to a series clinching win over Shanaka-led Sri Lanka.

With a strong total on the board, Dushmantha Chameera struck early as the Indian skipper was back in the dugout in the very first over. Lahira Kumara who pocked two wickets, removed Ishan Kishan in the final over of the powerplay. With the hosts losing two wickets in the powerplay, Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning knock to lift India out of the woods.

Iyer first stitched together 84-run partnership off 47 deliveries to put India in the driver's seat, before Jadeja and Iyer guided India home with a 58 off 26 run partnership. Iyer's unbeaten 74 included four sizzling maximums and six boundaries as he took the game away from the visitors. Jadeja, who had pocketed the first wicket of the day, put up another all round show as he scored a sizzling 45 off 18. Jadeja finished it off with a boundary to hand the hosts a comfortable victory and take India's win streak to 11 games.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka played a scintillating knock along with opener Pathum Nissanka as the visitors posted a daunting 183/5 in 20 overs.

In the last four overs, Sri Lanka hammered 72 runs to put up a solid total. While opener Nissanka top-scored for the visitors with a solid 75 off 53, skipper Shanaka played an unbeaten 47 off 19, as the duo hammered the Indian bowlers out of the park.

Ravindra Jadeja handed India the first breakthrough as Lanka lost a couple of wickets after the powerplay. Lanka were four wickets down in the 15th over with the score reading 102/4, but Nissanka and Shanaka hammered the Indian bowlers in the last five overs. But in the end, India comfortably chased down the total with 17 balls to spare.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the series on Sunday.