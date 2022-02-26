India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Player of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Records and Statistics

After being put into bat, the visitors put up a challenging total of 183/5. Though the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma (1) in the first over of the chase, Shreyas Iyer (74 off 44) along with Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 18) guided the hosts to a series clinching win over Shanaka-led Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Highlights: Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides hosts to series-clinching win over

Jadeja finished it off with a boundary to hand the hosts a comfortable victory and take India's win streak to 11 games.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka played a scintillating knock along with opener Pathum Nissanka as the visitors posted a daunting 183/5 in 20 overs.

In the last four overs, Sri Lanka hammered 72 runs to put up a solid total. While opener Nissanka top-scored for the visitors with a solid 75 off 53, skipper Shanaka played an unbeaten 47 off 19, as the duo hammered the Indian bowlers out of the park.

Ravindra Jadeja handed India the first breakthrough as Lanka lost a couple of wickets after the powerplay. Lanka were four wickets down in the 15th over with the score reading 102/4, but Nissanka and Shanaka hammered the Indian bowlers in the last five overs. But in the end, India comfortably chased down the total with 17 balls to spare. With the victory India, wrapped up their 11th successive win on T2OIs.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the series on Sunday.

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (74 n.o off 44)

Winning Captain: Rohit Sharma: I think it was pleasing to see for us. The middle order coming out and performing is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. I don't want to be too harsh on the bowlers. It can happen these days, but we restricted them in the first 15 overs. It was a good pitch to bat on as well. Lot of these guys are talented. They just need an opportunity to express themselves and backing from our side. To finish the way they did was really good. Jaddu came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well. We lost a couple of wickets, but we wanted someone to stay till the end. If we need to rotate, we'll do it.

Losing Captain: Dasun Shanaka: We started really well, but we should've done more in the powerplay. If we got another wicket in powerplay, it could've been better for us. Lahiru must bowl at the first six overs. The game was set for me, the wicket was good and the ball was there for me. See another series lost, but if we get a win out of here it will be a positive.

Shreyas Iyer: Man of the Match: That is my go-to movement and I feel my body releases and I sight the ball well. It was really important for me to time the ball because it was swinging and seaming. Sanju came in and we built a crucial partnership. Jaddu bhai came in and it was a cruise. I realised that the ball was not turning and thought stepping out would be a good option. Even if I mistime it on this ground, the ball would go to the boundary.

Sanju Samson (39 off 25): I think the wicket was playing well and the outfield was quick. We thought it was easily chaseable. We can do ten per over at this ground. I wanted to go after the bowling. The rhythm wasn't there at the start, but after hitting one boundary, I got the rhythm back. It was really cold while fielding, but once I started batting I couldn't feel anything. I think it's a special day for me. I made my debut seven years ago and feels good contributing to this victory.