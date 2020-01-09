India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast, Live Streaming info

1. Team News - India

India made lightwork of Lanka in the first T20I. It was a complete team effort. The bowlers stuck to the plan and restricted Lanka to a sub-150 total on a pitch that stayed true throughout the match. The Pune pitch too is batsmen's ally and the boundaries are short too. In that context, India might not tinker with their line-up for the series-decider, meaning Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out once again. The lone possibility of him making a comeback to the side is in the place of Washington Sundar but that looks distant at the moment. India would also like to see some more runs from Shikhar Dhawan, who made a comeback to the team after an injury break. He made 32 off 29 but was not in his usual fluent self.

2. Team News - Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have some players who can help the team surge ahead. We have seen the promise Avishka Fernando holds even during the brief stay he had at Indore. And the Lankans have some good hitters in players like Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka and young leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a very good spell at Indore. Now, Lanka will hope that they can build on all those little positives and challenge India with more force at Pune. Pacer Isuru Udana might not play at Pune after suffering a hand injury.

3. Dream 11

Openers: KL Rahul, Avishka Fernando

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kusal Perera

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga.

4. Probable XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

5. Live Telecast and streaming

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST and live stream will be on HotStar. You can also follow the Live Updates of the match at MyKhel.