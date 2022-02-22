India vs Sri Lanka: Deepak Chahar suffers Grade 2 tear in right thigh, ruled out of series

Chahar - who pulled his right hamstring in the third T20I against West Indies - suffered from a grade II tear in his right thigh. He has already left the bio-bubble and will take five-six weeks of rehab. He was already looking for the Sri Lanka series and the people in the know-how of the development confirmed the same.

Chahar, who was in fine rhythm and got two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up in the last delivery of his second over and limping off the field in the third T20I.

Chahar, however, is expected to return in the IPL 2022. The right-arm quick from Rajasthan will be fit before the start of the cash-rich T20 tournament at home and will be able to render his services to his franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Super Kings forked out a massive Rs 14 crore at the auction to retain his services. He might have to fly to Bengaluru at the National Cricket Academy to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

Meanwhile, Team India has arrived in Lucknow for the first T20I on Friday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium. The two teams will then shift to Dharamsala for the second and third T20I.

India T20I Squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar (release from bio-bubble).