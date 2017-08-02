India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul will open innings in 2nd Test, confirms Virat Kohli

Addressing media persons, on the eve of the second Test, Kohli said, "KL Rahul will come back into the team. One of the openers will have to make way for him."

The 25-year-old batsman, who was ruled out of the first Test in Galle due to viral fever, has always been Kohli's first choice as opener.

"It is important to make Rahul feel secure. It has been hard for him and we all known that," the captain added further.

What he has done in past 2 years for us has been solid and he deserves to start fresh in test cricket again: Virat Kohli on KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/TGWjIalxPt — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Rahul has recovered amply and he has successfully proven his fitness for the energy-sapping humid conditions predicted during this Test.

In his absence Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for the visitors. Mukund was dismissed cheaply in the first innings while Dhawan smashed an aggressive 190. However, Mukund came back strongly in the second innings and scored 81.

But it isn't hard to guess who among the two (Dhawan and Mukund) will be picked up. It has to be Dhawan for he deserves to earn a spot in the playing XI following his destructive knock of 190 which came in just 168 balls.

Team India are 1-0 up in the three-Test rubber and a win in the second game will ensure another series win on Sri Lankan soil for Kohli and his boys.

OneIndia News