India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Highlights: Hosts clinch crushing six-wicket win over Windies

After electing to bowl, the spinners spun a web as the Windies line-up crumbled for a below-par 176 in 43.5 overs.

With the bowlers having done their job, skipper Rohit was in sublime form as the India chased down the total with 22 overs to spare in their 1000th ODI.

Rohit, who hasn't had any game time in the past couple of months due to injury, led from the front as he scored his 44th ODI half-century off 42 deliveries. The skipper stitched on a 84-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan (28 off 36).

Kishan, who made it to the playing XI after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out after testing positive for covid-19, made the most of the opportunity. The youngster unlike his nature, played a patient knock, playing second fiddle to skipper Rohit who found the boundaries.

India were cruising at 84 for no loss before Alzarri Joseph handed Windies the breakthrough in the 14th over, removing Rohit (60 off 51). Former skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 4), who got off the mark whacking back-to-back boundaries, endured an off day as Joseph picked up the second wicket of the over - the captain and the former captain.

Though India's middle-order woes once again troubled the hosts with India losing four quick wickets, Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 36) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 off 32) put up a 62-run partnership to steady the ship and guide India home to a comfortable win.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar thrived on the Motera track as the duo shared seven wickets between them.

Playing in their 1000th ODI, the Indian bowlers spun a web as the Windies folded for just 176. Barring a 78-run partnership between Jason Holder and Fabien Allen for the 8th wicket, the Windies batsmen crumbled against a superb bowling display from the hosts.

After electing to field, Mohammed Siraj set the tone of the match as he pocketed the first Windies wicket, removing WI opener Shai Hope for just 8 off 10. While Prasidh Krishna pocketed the crucial wicket of Holder along with Akeal Hosein. Chahal paved the way with a four wicket haul as Sundar piled the pressure with three crucial scalps.

Holder's half-century was the only relief for the Windies line-up. En route to his crucial knock of 57 off 71, Holder reached a personal milestone as he crossed 2000 ODI runs.

India will take on West Indies next on February 9th in the 2nd ODI.