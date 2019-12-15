India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Rohit, Shreyas revive hosts after Rahul-Kohli fall cheaply

Chennai, December 14: After clinching a series win in T20Is, India now face West Indies in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Sunday (December 14). The T20I series win against the Men In Maroon by a margin of 2-1 and will boost the hosts' confidence.
India had suffered a blow when pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the series with a groin injury and Shardul Thakur has come in for him. India will be on a confident mood after crushing West Indies in the T20I series decider at Mumbai.
Team India's top three batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fired in unison as they posted a massive 240 and then the bowlers came up with a clinical show to earn a 67-run win.
Here are the live updates from the 1st ODI:
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (36) throws his wicket away after getting set. The opener hit right in the hands of Pollard at short mid-wicket. Alzarri Joseph gets rid of the Indian vice-captain. India - 80/3 in 18.1 overs.
Fifty-run partnership between Rohit and Shreyas for the third wicket and this one came off 58 deliveries and also steadied the Indian ship that was in the doldrums at one stage.
Debuts for India in 2019!
Tests:
Shahbaz Nadeem
ODIs:
Mohammed Siraj
Vijay Shankar
Shubman Gill
Shivam Dube
T20Is:
Mayank Markande
Navdeep Saini
Rahul Chahar
Shivam Dube#IndvWI
End of 16th over, India reach 73/2. Rohit - 33*, Shreyas - 22* are present in the middle.
Fifty comes up for India in the 13th over with a boundary from Rohit's bat.
End of the first powerplay. India are 39/2.
Four! Rohit Sharma gets an inside-edge off Jason Holder and the ball raced towards the fine leg boundary. The cricketer was lucky that the ball didn't hit the stumps.
BIG WICKET!!!! Virat Kohli (4) is played on and Sheldon Cottrell gets two in one over. The Indian skipper has chopped it on to his stumps and looks dejected as he walks back towards the pavilion. Pin drop silence in the arena. India - 25/2 in 7 overs.
WICKET!!! KL Rahul (6) gets a leading edge from his bat and Hetmyer takes a simple catch. Cottrell gets the breakthrough and here comes the salute. India - 21/1 after 6.2 overs.
Second maiden over from Cottrell, this time it was Rahul who didn't get a chance to score any runs against the left-arm pacer. India - 5/0 after 3 overs.
Who will end the year on top?
Kohli - 1288 runs, 5 100s, 6 50s
Rohit - 1232 runs, 6 100s, 5 50s
Cottrell starts with a maiden over for West Indies.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell starts with the new ball for West Indies.
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Virat Kohli: Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track and we would have wanted to bat anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, it's not easy to hit throughout the game, strike rotation is important and that's where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can't take them lightly. It is good for us to bat first and it is better suited to our game. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Chahal and Shardul Thakur.
Toss: West Indies captain Pollard wins toss and elects to field. India all-rounder Shivam Dube gets his ODI cap.
Most ODI 100s against one opponent
9 - Sachin Tendulkar (v Aus)
9 - Virat Kohli (v WI)
8 - Sachin Tendulkar (v SL)
8 - Virat Kohli (v Aus)
8 - Virat Kohli (v SL)
7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (v Ind)
7 - Saeed Anwar (v SL)
7 - Aaron Finch (v Eng)
7 -Rohit Sharma (v Aus) #IndvWI#IndvsWI
West Indies and India!
Before #CWC 1983 final - WI 4, Ind 2
Since then - WI 58, Ind 60
Now overall: WI 62, Ind 62#IndvWI #IndvsWI
Pant is ready for the 1st ODI
It's all bright and sunny in Chennai.
